Jonathan Skibba pitched six strong innings, allowing two hits and striking out 14 to help lead Osborne to a 4-2 win over Berkmar in non-region play Wednesday.
Jesse Williams was 2-for-2 and was twice hit by a pitch. Skibba added a hit and two walks for the Cardinals (1-2).
Pope 5, Etowah 1: Fabian Guillen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Dawson Campbell pitched five strong innings for the win. Quinn Kerce drove in two for Pope (8-1).
East Coweta 7, Lassiter 2: Cameron Campbell and Walker Noland each had two hits and an RBI, but it wasn’t enough to overcome East Coweta’s five-run second inning.
Reece Robinson pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball.
Lassiter (7-2) will host Roswell on Friday.
Hebron Christian 7, Walker 4 (8 inn.): The Wolverines rallied to send the game to extra innings, but they fell in the eighth.
D.J. Dennis’ RBI single in the sixth pulled Walker within one, and then David Hodges tied the game with an RBI single in seventh. Hodges finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Walker (2-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Mount Paran Christian 5, Hillgrove 0: Dillon Santana won 6-0, 6-3 to help lead the Eagles to the non-region victory.
Ben Moultrie won 6-2, 6-1 and Baker Watson won 6-1, 6-0 to complete singles play.
The doubles teams of Murphy Faucett and Hudson Jervey (6-0, 6-1) and Noah Roberts and Angelo Touma (6-0, 6-0) also won.
Mount Paran (4-1) will travel to Christian Heritage on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Hillgrove 4, Mount Paran Christian 1: Emma Bethel won 6-2, 6-4 for the Lady Eagles’ only victory in the non-region match.
Mount Paran (3-2) will travel to Christian Heritage on Monday.
GIRLS GOLF
Wednesday
Allatoona 138, Harrison 149: Brooke Warner shot 45 over nine holes to lead the Lady Buccaneers to a victory in the non-region match at Brookstone Golf and Country Club.
Davi Loccisano shot 46 and Sara Tilton shot 47.
Harrison’s Haven Blank had the low score of the match, carding a 44.
