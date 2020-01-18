Randy Simmons scored 22 points to lead Whitefield Academy to a 77-42 victory over Fellowship Christian on Friday.
Myles Redding had 19 points and A.J. Hopkins added 15 for Whitefield (12-9, 6-7 Region 6A), which will face Woodland-Stockbridge on Monday as part of the MLK Classic at Douglass.
Pope 67, Dunwoody 43: Ross Shepherd had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Caden Jessop had 12 points and Will Kolker added 10 points and five assists for Pope (14-6, 8-4), which will travel to Alpharetta on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 53, Walker 40: Chris Newell scored 17 points, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines dropped the Region 6A contest.
Mount Paran had a 32-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 21-13 run.
Chandler Baker had 11 points and Burke Chebuhar added eight.
Cumberland Christian 77, Cornerstone Prep 74: Austin Redd led all scorers with 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks, but his effort wasn't enough as the Cougars dropped the close game.
David Melcher had 14 points and Devon Sweat added 12 for Cornerstone (19-4), which will travel to Johnson Ferry Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Pope 52, Dunwoody 26: Cheyenne Holloman had a game-high 30 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Lani Tibbetts finished with 15 points for Pope (12-8, 8-4), which will travel to Alpharetta on Tuesday.
North Paulding 67, Hillgrove 58: The Lady Hawks had three players in double figures, but it wasn't enough as they dropped the Region 3AAAAAAA game.
Logan VanArsdale scored a team-high 20 points, Kennedy White finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, Lauren Render had 10 points and four rebounds and Ariel King added seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.