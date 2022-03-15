Taylor Shultz’s bases-clearing double in the seventh inning lifted Allatoona to a 4-3 victory over Lassiter in Region 6AAAAAA play Monday.

Cooper Underwood pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

Collin Strovinskas homered, Brandon Trichell had a double and Dixon Noland added two hits to lead Lassiter.

Allatoona (12-0, 3-0) will host Kell on Wednesday.

Pope 4, Kell 3: Heath Owen was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Dawson Campbell pitched six innings to earn the win and struck out six. Carson Kerce pitched the seventh to earn the save.

Cooper Orr was 2-for-3, Campbell and Tyler Urowsky had a double and an RBI and Trey Kaiser added a double for Pope (9-6, 2-1).

Wheeler 11, South Cobb 1 (5 inn.): Tate Alston threw four strong innings and struck out eight to lead the Wildcats to another Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Matthew Mejia had an RBI double while Jayden Brown and Drew Marshall each added a hit.

Wheeler (5-7-1, 3-0) will host Lassiter on Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Monday

North Cobb 19, McEachern 8: Sophia Soriano had seven goals and Molly Clark scored five to lead the Lady Warriors to an area victory.

Maddie Diaz finished with three goals and eight assists. Emily Smith made 10 saves in net for North Cobb (4-3, 1-2).

BOYS TENNIS

Monday

Walton 5, North Paulding 0: Bailey Raymond won his match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAA victory.

Nick Vincent (6-2, 6-1) and Mark Arshavsky (6-4, 6-3) also won singles matches.

Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman won 6-0, 7-6 (4) in doubles, while Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu (6-4, 6-0) also won in straight sets.

Walton (8-1, 3-0) will travel to North Cobb on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday

Walton 5, North Cobb 0: Grace Keller, Amala Arun and the team of Natalie Kirka and Mary Ashley Jacoppo each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Lady Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.

Hayden Mulberry and the team of Abigail Morgan and Catherin Dierker won their matches 6-1, 6-1.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In