Taylor Shultz’s bases-clearing double in the seventh inning lifted Allatoona to a 4-3 victory over Lassiter in Region 6AAAAAA play Monday.
Cooper Underwood pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.
Collin Strovinskas homered, Brandon Trichell had a double and Dixon Noland added two hits to lead Lassiter.
Allatoona (12-0, 3-0) will host Kell on Wednesday.
Pope 4, Kell 3: Heath Owen was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dawson Campbell pitched six innings to earn the win and struck out six. Carson Kerce pitched the seventh to earn the save.
Cooper Orr was 2-for-3, Campbell and Tyler Urowsky had a double and an RBI and Trey Kaiser added a double for Pope (9-6, 2-1).
Wheeler 11, South Cobb 1 (5 inn.): Tate Alston threw four strong innings and struck out eight to lead the Wildcats to another Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Matthew Mejia had an RBI double while Jayden Brown and Drew Marshall each added a hit.
Wheeler (5-7-1, 3-0) will host Lassiter on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Monday
North Cobb 19, McEachern 8: Sophia Soriano had seven goals and Molly Clark scored five to lead the Lady Warriors to an area victory.
Maddie Diaz finished with three goals and eight assists. Emily Smith made 10 saves in net for North Cobb (4-3, 1-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Walton 5, North Paulding 0: Bailey Raymond won his match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAA victory.
Nick Vincent (6-2, 6-1) and Mark Arshavsky (6-4, 6-3) also won singles matches.
Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman won 6-0, 7-6 (4) in doubles, while Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu (6-4, 6-0) also won in straight sets.
Walton (8-1, 3-0) will travel to North Cobb on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walton 5, North Cobb 0: Grace Keller, Amala Arun and the team of Natalie Kirka and Mary Ashley Jacoppo each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Lady Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Hayden Mulberry and the team of Abigail Morgan and Catherin Dierker won their matches 6-1, 6-1.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.