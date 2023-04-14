Sarah Schwartz scored six goals to lead the Mount Paran Christian girls to a 10-0 victory over Elite Scholars Academy in the first round of the Class AA state soccer playoffs on Thursday.
The Eagles (11-3-1) will host the winner of Union County and North Murray next Wednesday.
Alexis Shafer had a hat trick on three headers off corner kicks. Martina Hill had a goal and an assist, and Abi Hrinsin added three assists.
Lassiter 5, Habersham Central 0: McLane Dickson and Ashlyn Huie each scored two goals to lead the Trojans to a victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Symone Dorsey scored a goal while Hailey Johnbaptiste, Peyton Joyner, Jillian Kluth, Kelsie Crosier, and Sophia Trevino each had assists.
Lassiter (12-2-2) will play the winner of Sequoyah and Alexander on Wednesday.
Pope 10, Lanier 0: Lexi DeJoseph, Addi DeJoseph and Faith Stokes scored two goals apiece as the Greyhounds rolled to a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Olivia O’Connor, Carly Oubs, Caroline Heintzelman and Avery Adair all added one goal.
Pope (13-2) will host the winner of Newnan and Etowah next Wednesday.
North Cobb Christian 4, Eagles Landing Christian 0: Bella Stephens had a goal and two assists to help lead the Eagles to a victory in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Ryleigh Pruitt had a goal and an assist, and Kathleen Carter added a goal.
North Cobb Christian (12-2) will face the winner of East Jackson and Model next Wednesday.
Walker 3, Callaway 2: The Lady Wolverines scored the only goal in the second half to break a 2-2 tie to earn a victory in the Class AA state playoffs.
Walker (10-6) will travel to Fellowship Christian next Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian wins Region 6AA title: The Eagles swept Drew Charter and North Cobb Christian to win their third straight region championship.
In the semifinals, Dillon Santana and Baker Watson won singles matches 6-0, 6-1, and the doubles team of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma won 6-0, 6-1 to cap the 3-0 victory.
Against North Cobb Christian, Santana won 6-0, 6-1, Watson 6-1, 6-0, while Moultrie and Touma earned a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Mount Paran will host Elite Scholar Academy in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Pope 7, Johns Creek 1: Eli Overstreet went 2-for-4 with a home run and Tanner Morneau had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Kent Schmidt doubled with an RBI and Dawson Jones pitched six innings and struck out eight to earn the win.
Pope (22-5, 12-3) will host Blessed Trinity for a doubleheader on Saturday.
