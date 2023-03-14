Kent Schmidt homered twice and drove in four as Pope knocked off North Forsyth 9-2 on Monday.
Eli Overstreet was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, John Stuetzer was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Logan Rapp had two hits, Andrew Nelms had a double and Jack Myers added two RBIs.
Pope (11-3) hosts Northview on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Walton 5, Osborne 0: Tyler Jones and Jerry Chenn won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Will Sasadu won 6-1, 6-1, and the doubles teams won by forfeit.
Walton (6-0) will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 3, Pace Academy 2: The doubles team of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 to help the Eagles hold off Pace.
Dillon Santana (6-0, 7-5) and Baker Watson 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 won singles matches.
Mount Paran (5-2) will host North Cobb Christian next.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walker 3, Wheeler 2: Anjali Kanuru and the doubles team of Maya Patel and Jasmine Jokhai won their matches 6-1, 6-0 to help the Wolverines claim the non-region victory.
The doubles team of Roshni Patel and Shri Dhamotharan won 6-4, 6-1 to complete the scoring.
Walker will host Coretta Scott King on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Kell 15, Cherokee 13: Holland Sutter had six goals and three assists to help lead the Longhorns to victory.
Lindsey King and Kayley Ferrell each had three goals, Emily Purselle had two and Alyse Keels added a goal and two assists.
Joy Abson made 11 saves in net.
