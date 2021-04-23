Dillon Santana came from down one set and 1-5 in the second to win 8-6 in a tiebreaker to force the deciding third. He won the final set 6-2 to help Mount Paran Christian defeat Holy Innocents 3-1 in the second round of the boys Class A Private school state tennis playoffs.

Ben Moultrie won 7-5, 6-2 and the doubles team of Noah Roberts and Murphy Faucett won 7-5, 6-3.

The Eagles advanced to the elite eight and will host Stratford Academy next week.

Other second round scores

Class AAAAAAA

Walton 3, Colquitt County 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Walton 3, Colquitt County 0: Hayden Mulberry and Grace Keller each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Lady Raiders sweep the second round match in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

Mary Ashley Jacoppo and Natalie Kirka won 6-1, 6-0.

Walton (15-0) will host Etowah in the state quarterfinals next week.

Mount Paran Christian 3, George Walton 2: Emma Brogan won her match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Eagles to a victory in the second round of the Class A Private school state playoffs.

Emma Bethel won 6-1, 6-0 and Isabelle Garofalo won 6-3, 6-1.

Mount Paran will travel to Paideia next week.

Other second round scores

Class AAAAAAA

Hillgrove 3, Camden County 1

North Cobb 3, Lowndes 2

Marietta 3, Grayson 0

Class A Private

Walker 3, Holy Innocents 1

Brookstone 3, Whitefield Academy 0

