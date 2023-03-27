Andy Sanchez converted a penalty kick with less than a minute to play in the second overtime to lift Osborne to a 3-2 victory over Walton to claim the Region 5AAAAAAA championship on Friday.
The Cardinals have now won eight games in a row.
Sulton Musa scored Osborne’s other two goals and each tied the game. He sent the game to halftime 1-1 after scoring off a cross from Daniel Camargo. His second tied the game at 2-2 with less than 10 minutes to play. It was assisted by Sanchez.
Turner MacInnis and Evan Day scored goals for the Raiders.
The Cardinals (10-3, 4-1) will travel to River Ridge, while Walton (10-3-2, 4-1) will host St. Pius X on Tuesday.
McEachern 2, Harrison 1: Ousman Gaye’s goal from 10 yards outside the box proved to be the game winner as the Indians earned the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Trailing 1-0, Caleb Miller scored off a free kick by Lucas Wynn to tie the game at the half.
Connor Oden made nine saves to earn the win in net.
McEachern (7-5-3, 4-2) will host Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Lassiter 1, Blessed Trinity 0: Aiden McConnie scored the only goal of the match to lift the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Lassiter (11-2, 4-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Pope 2, Hillgrove 2: The Greyhounds came back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a draw with their country rivals.
Tomas McCurry and Rylan Carter scored goals.
Pope (6-5-1) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 7, Cherokee 0: Allan Aguilar scored two goals to help lead the Mustangs to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Alekxei Sukhai, Ethan Furletti, Lucas Allison and Ely Salinas all scored goals. Caleb Harvey added an assist
Kennesaw Mountain (7-5-2, 3-2) will travel to Sequoyah on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Pope 2, Hillgrove 1: Addi DeJoseph and Lexi DeJoseph each scored goals to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Pope (11-2, 4-1) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Walton 14, Osborne 0: Hailey Schutz and Emma Graham each scored three goals to help the Raiders earn the victory and claim the Region 5AAAAAAA championship.
Angela Noorbehesht had two goals and an assist, Molly Chapman had two goals, Hayden Jenkins, Hannah Ellsworth, Taylor Jargons and Addie Prymak each added goals.
Katie Jamison had two assists, Brooke Merlin and Graham each added one.
BASEBALL
Friday
Marietta 12, Harrison 1: The Blue Devils scored 11 runs in the second inning to roll to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Carson Snipes drove in two runs, while Andy Watters, James Lowe and Brooks Gresehover each had a hit and an RBI.
Mason Gazaway pitched five strong innings, scattering five hits to earn the win.
Marietta (10-10, 2-1) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Lassiter 10, Johns Creek 6: Eric Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Dixon Noland had two hits including a triple and an RBI, John Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Ian Fullerton added a double and an RBI.
Darrell McDowell pitched six innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight to earn the win.
Lassiter (13-6, 8-4) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Pope 7, Alpharetta 3: Eli Overstreet homered and Kent Schmidt had two hits including a double and drove in two to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
John Stuetzer went 2-for-3 with a triple, Carson Kerce tripled and drove in a run, while Jack Myers doubled and had two RBIs.
Ethan Garrett pitched six innings to earn the win.
Pope (16-3, 7-2) will host Roswell on Monday.
Thursday
Marietta 11, Harrison 5: Andy Watters went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three to lead the Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Carson Snipes, Karsten Leibel, James Lowe and Jacob Bohacek each had two hits and an RBI.
Bohacek pitched four innings and scattered seven hits to earn the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saturday
Walker 9, Bremen 4: Abby Hurd scored eight goals to lead the Wolverines to the area victory.
With her third goal, Hurd set a new program record for career scoring. She now has 178 goals, which broke the previous mark of 172 held by Grace Koutuzis.
Mia Lane added the other goal.
Walker (4-3, 2-0) will travel to Trinity Christian on Monday.
Friday
North Cobb 19, Wheeler 8: Kating Ball and Erinne Giles were the leading scorers as the Warriors rolled to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
North Cobb (7-4, 2-2) will travel to North Paulding on Monday.
