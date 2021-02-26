Jackson Sadler threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 batters to lead Walker to a 11-0 victory over Pinecrest Academy on Thursday.
Sadler retired the last 15 batters in a row while striking out eight consecutive hitters.
Charlie Condon had three doubles and drove in three. Ashton Pass, Dom Parlotto, and Jackson Williams each had two hits, and Jason Hebert added a triple and three RBIs.
The Wolverines (1-1) will travel to Athens Academy on Saturday.
Hillgrove 12, Starr’s Mill 0: Brody Hollinsworth’s grand slam in the third inning proved to be the big hit as the Hawks rolled to a non-region victory in a game played at McEachern.
Cameron Powser was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Lorenzo Atwell was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Brandon Etter was 2-for-2 and Jason Hayden added a hit and an RBI.
Ethan Bobo pitched four strong innings to earn the victory.
Hillgrove (3-1) will travel to McEachern on Saturday.
Whitefield Academy 4,North Atlanta 3: Nick Olson and Cole Peterson each had a hit and an RBI to help the Wolfpack earn the non-region victory.
Nate Jones pitched 3⅓ innings, allowed three hits and struck out four to earn the win.
Whitefield (4-3) will travel to Druid Hills on March 6.
BOYS LACROSSE
Allatoona 9, Walton 5: Wyatt Ellerbee, Brayden Fountain and Adam Piejak all had two goals and an assist to help lead the Buccaneers past the Raiders.
Andrew Ferguson had two goals and Hart Shaw added two assists.
Sean Byrne had 12 saves in goal.
Allatoona will host Christ School (NC) on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 4, Providence Christian 1: Avery Fassnacht, Hannah Docabo and Kaki Phillips and Sydney Hales all had goals to help the Wolfpack earn the non-area victory.
Fassnacht added two assists and Lindsey Fry had one.
Whitefield (2-2) will host Walker on March 9.
BOYS TENNIS
Pope 4, Kell 1: Arish Damani won his match 6-0, 6-1 to help the Greyhounds earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The teams of Kamish Damani and Paul East (6-1, 6-0), along with Teo Johnson and Anshul Panchal (6-0, 6-1), won in doubles play.
Pope will face Lassiter on Thursday.
Wheeler 5, Sprayberry 0: Charles Yu, Nilay Patel and Noah Sheikh all won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wildcats to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Phillip Phanhthourath and Joe Thottungul, and Swarat Kulkarni and Kile Ha followed suit with 6-0, 6-0 victories to complete the sweep.
Wheeler will face Kell on Tuesday.
Campbell 4, Hillgrove 1: Rohan Shirur needed three sets to win 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 to help lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Mason Herrmann won 6-2, 6-3 and Brandon Shoemaker won 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 to complete a singles sweep.
Cade Peterson and Tejiri Aror teamed to win 6-2, 6-3 in doubles.
Campbell will compete in the South Forsyth Invitational on March 5 and 6.
