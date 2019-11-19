Kristin Roche scored 20 points, including making five 3-pointers, to lead Hillgrove to its first win of the season by beating Lambert 66-53 on Tuesday.
Roche made four of her 3s during a 14-point outburst in the first quarter. It helped the Lady Hawks build an early 23-4 lead.
Logan VanArsdale finished with 11 points, while Caleigh Johnson and Kennedi White each had eight.
Hillgrove (1-2) will take on Brookwood on Saturday in the North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament.
Harrison 50, Sprayberry 44: Amara Newsom scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a season-opening victory.
Bailey Vick had eight points and five rebounds.
Sprayberry was led by Amaya Johnson, who had 14 points, and Janelle McDaniel with nine.
Harrison (1-0, 1-0 in Region 6AAAAAA) will travel to Sequoyah on Friday.
North Cobb 51, Pebblebrook 32: After trailing by four at the end of the first quarter, North Cobb turned on the heat and outscored the Falcons the rest of the way.
The Lady Warriors outscored Pebblebrook 15-5 in the second quarter and 11-6 in the third.
Azonya Austin had 18 points and six assists. Sydney Thomas finished with 15 and Madison Edge had 12. Freshman Chisom Eziomume had 11 rebounds.
North Cobb (1-1) will play Pope on Saturday in the Woodstock Tournament.
Mount Paran Christian 61, Galloway 38: Kara Dunn led the Lady Eagles with 19 points to help post the non-region victory.
Katelyn Dunning had 12 points.
Mount Paran (1-0) will face Stephenson on Saturday in the Parkview Thanksgiving Tournament.
Late Monday
Paideia 31, Walker 28: Mattie Garrett led the Lady Wolverines with 10 points, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Paideia.
Schuyler Boyer finished with eight points and Grace Koutouzis added six.
Walker (1-1) will travel to Trinity on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Osborne 68, Marietta 65 OT: Osborne outscored Marietta 15-5 during overtime and was able to get free layups off forced turnovers.
Matthew Smith led Osborne with 26 points. Jordan Jefferson added 20 points.
Izaiyah Nelson led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Makyle Lockett finished with 18 points. Jayden Martin was also in double figures with 12, and Jaquan Harris had 11.
Marietta (0-2) will host Kell on Saturday.
Late Monday
Cornerstone Prep 69, Sonoraville 62: Austin Redd scored 24 points to lead all scorers as Cornerstone won a game in the Sonorabille High School Classic.
Joshua Greene scored 17 points with nine rebounds. Redd also had 12 rebounds, seven blocks, and four assists.
Cornerstone improved to 5-1 on the season.
