Lauren Render scored four goals, including the 200th of her high school career, to lead the Hillgrove girls lacrosse team to a 17-1 victory over Allatoona on Monday.

Aria Hannon had four goals, while Marleigh Belinfanti and Emily Bond each scored two. Emma Perritte added a goal and an assist for the Lady Hawks (8-1).

BASEBALL

Monday

Allatoona 12, Wheeler 2 (5 inn.): Will Mosley was 3-for-3 with two home runs and drove in five to lead the Buccaneers over the Wildcats in Region 6AAAAAA play.

Taylor Shultz was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Jackson McElvy and Ethan Crawley each added two hits for Allatoona (14-0, 5-0).

Pope 15, South Cobb 0 (3 inn.): Carson Kerce homered and drove in three, while Cody McGill had a home run and a double with two RBIs as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Kent Schmidt and Heath Owen each had two hits and an RBI, and Trey Kaiser added a double and an RBI.

Pope (12-6, 5-1) will travel to Lassiter on Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday

North Cobb 4, Marietta 1: Peyton Stack, Lorenzo Alarcon and Tyler Goldfine all won singles matches to lead the Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.

Stack won 6-4, 6-2 and Alarcon won 6-3, 6-2, while Goldfine needed three sets to post a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

The doubles team of Zuhri Tann-Wilson and Kamron Fosdick won 7-5, 6-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday

Walton 5, North Paulding 0: Hayden Mulberry and Tara Cudupah won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA sweep.

Natalie Kirka won 6-1, 6-0, while Caroline Kirka and Alex Alterman won 6-0, 6-1 in doubles. Grace May and Paula Mier-Yedid won 6-0, 6-3 to complete the sweep.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In