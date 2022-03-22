Lauren Render scored four goals, including the 200th of her high school career, to lead the Hillgrove girls lacrosse team to a 17-1 victory over Allatoona on Monday.
Aria Hannon had four goals, while Marleigh Belinfanti and Emily Bond each scored two. Emma Perritte added a goal and an assist for the Lady Hawks (8-1).
BASEBALL
Monday
Allatoona 12, Wheeler 2 (5 inn.): Will Mosley was 3-for-3 with two home runs and drove in five to lead the Buccaneers over the Wildcats in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Taylor Shultz was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Jackson McElvy and Ethan Crawley each added two hits for Allatoona (14-0, 5-0).
Pope 15, South Cobb 0 (3 inn.): Carson Kerce homered and drove in three, while Cody McGill had a home run and a double with two RBIs as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kent Schmidt and Heath Owen each had two hits and an RBI, and Trey Kaiser added a double and an RBI.
Pope (12-6, 5-1) will travel to Lassiter on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
North Cobb 4, Marietta 1: Peyton Stack, Lorenzo Alarcon and Tyler Goldfine all won singles matches to lead the Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Stack won 6-4, 6-2 and Alarcon won 6-3, 6-2, while Goldfine needed three sets to post a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory.
The doubles team of Zuhri Tann-Wilson and Kamron Fosdick won 7-5, 6-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walton 5, North Paulding 0: Hayden Mulberry and Tara Cudupah won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA sweep.
Natalie Kirka won 6-1, 6-0, while Caroline Kirka and Alex Alterman won 6-0, 6-1 in doubles. Grace May and Paula Mier-Yedid won 6-0, 6-3 to complete the sweep.
