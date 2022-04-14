Heading into the final nine days of the regular season, the Region 6AAAAAA baseball title is up for grabs.
Lassiter defeated Kennesaw Mountain 6-3 on Wednesday behind six strong innings from Trey Griffin and a two-run home run from Garrett Reid. That likely allowed the Trojans to sew up the fourth and final playoff spot from the region.
However, with three games to go, Lassiter can finish anywhere from first to fourth in the region, depending on the outcomes of the games of the other playoff qualifiers – Pope, Kell and Allatoona.
Pope (19-7, 10-2) leads the region and holds a half-game lead over Kell (18-7, 10-3), which moved into second after its 2-1 win over Allatoona on Wednesday.
Allatoona (22-4, 9-3), which started the season 20-0, has lost four of its last six games, including three straight in the region. Lassiter (18-8, 9-4) sits in fourth.
Allatoona, Kell and Lassiter have all split their series against one another. Pope has split its games with Kell and Allatoona, and it beat Lassiter in its first meeting. Pope and Lassiter are scheduled to face one another Wednesday.
A Pope victory would put it in position to win the region title, while a Lassiter win could set the stage for a four-way tie.
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday
Campbell 5, Grayson 1: Dzenan Cerimagic had three goals to lead the Spartans to an opening round victory in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Zion Callendar had a goal and Rami Elmostrafa scored on a penalty kick.
Campbell (14-3-2) will host West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Harrison 11, Lowndes 1: Eight players scored as the Hoyas rolled to a first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff victory.
Nicholas Perla and Yousef Ibrahim each scored two goals, while Roswell McCollum, Reeves Buecker, Lee Archer, Kaden Greenfield, Simon Zeidan and Gavin Caruso each added one.
Harrison (19-0) will host Dunwoody on Tuesday.
Hillgrove 7, Colquitt County 0: The Hawks made the long trip to Moultrie, but they came back with a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Hillgrove (11-5-1) will travel to Meadowcreek on Tuesday.
Walker 3, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 2: Tanner Staus, Louie Coke and Holden Aaronson each scored goals to lead the Wolverines to a win in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Aaronson and Coke each had assists, while Raj Shroff made seven saves in net.
Walker (13-2-1) will host Calvary Day on Tuesday.
Tift County 5, Marietta 4 (OT): The Blue Devils took the Region 1AAAAAAA champions to overtime before falling 5-4 in a shootout in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta finished its season 5-12.
Atlanta International 10, North Cobb Christian 0: The Eagles fell in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian finished its season 2-6.
Providence Christian 10, Mount Paran Christian 0: The Eagles fell in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Mount Paran Christian finished its season 1-15.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Mount Paran Christian wins Region 7A: The Eagles defeated Darlington and North Cobb Christian to claim the region title.
In the championship match against Darlington, Dillon Santana won 6-0, 6-0 and then the doubles teams took over. Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma teamed to win 6-3, 6-2, while Joseph Ferary and Giovanni Ferrary needed three sets to win 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Against North Cobb Christian, Moultrie and Touma won 6-1, 6-2, while the Ferarys won 6-2, 6-2. Baker Watson won his match 6-2, 6-2 to seal the victory.
Mount Paran will host Mount Vernon Presbyterian in a Class A Private first-round match that must be played by April 21. North Cobb Christian will travel to Holy Innocents'.
Pope wins Region 6AAAAAA: The Greyhounds knocked off Osborne, Kell and Wheeler on the way to the region tournament title.
Pope swept the Cardinals 3-0, then defeated the Longhorns and Wildcats by 3-2 decisions.
Pope will host Dacula in an opening-round Class AAAAAA state tournament match that must be played by Tuesday.
Wheeler will host Winder-Barrow, while Kell will travel to Habersham Central.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Pope wins Region 6AAAAAA: The Lady Greyhounds swept past Allatoona and Wheeler to win the region title.
Pope will host Habersham County in a Class AAAAAA opening-round match tha must be played by April 21. Allatoona will be the No. 2 seed and host Dacula, while Wheeler will head to Buford.
Mount Paran Christian finishes as region runner-up: The Lady Eagles defeated Walker in the semifinals of the Region 7A Private tournament, but they fell in the title contest to Christian Heritage.
Emma Bethel won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-0, and the doubles team of Abbie Lee and Miller Slone won 7-5, 6-2. The winning point came from Kate Santana, who needed three sets in a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory.
Mount Paran will host Mount Vernon Presbyterian in an opening round Class A Private match that must be played by Tuesday. Walker will travel to Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.