Isander Poventud’s double in the eighth inning brought in Brian Rivera with a game-winning run to lift Kennesaw Mountain to a 12-11 victory over Cherokee in Region 5AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Poventud went 3-for-4 and drove in two. The double was the Mustangs only extra base hit in a 16-hit effort.
Sam Parker went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs. Eliud Poventud was 3-for-4, while Trey Kinnan and Rivera added two hits and an RBI. Garrett Bartlett finished 2-for-4.
Kennesaw Mountain (17-4, 7-0) will travel to Cherokee on Wednesday.
Lassiter 4, Sprayberry 0: Matthew Cooney pitched five innings, allowed two hits and struck out five to lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Rylam Lewallen went 2-for-3 and stole three bases. Hayden Sottile earned the save.
Lassiter (14-6, 8-4) will travel to Sprayberry on Thursday.
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 29-20, Kipp Atlanta 0-0: The Eagles scored 49 runs in only six innings to sweep a Region 6AA doubleheader.
Tate McKee struck out all nine batters he faced in the Game 1, three-ining victory.
Luke Dotson followed with nine strikeouts in Game 2.
Mount Paran (17-2, 10-1) will face Northside Methodist Academy (Ala.) on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 3, McEachern 2: Jeremiah Cateau, John Carleton, and Omar Jallow scored goals to lead the Hawks to a victory over their arch rivals and claimed the Region 3AAAAAAA title.
Jallow, Carleton and Ayo Onibokun added assists.
Hillgrove (13-1-2, 7-0) will host Harrison on Friday.
Allatoona 3, North Cobb 2: Oliver Care, Amir Assat and Luke Faust all scored goals to lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.
Angel Flores added an assist.
Allatoona (7-5-3) will travel to Cartersville on Thursday.
Walker 3, Drew Charter 0: Louie Coke had two goals and Casey Arkoette added the third as the Wolverines rolled to victory which secured the Region 6AA championship.
David Lopez had an assist and Michael Opoku-Mensah had six saves and earned the shutout in net.
Walker (11-3, 6-0) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Lassiter 2, Sprayberry 0: Chris Peixoto and Rollie Scott scored goals to lead the Trojans to a win and the Region 7AAAAAA title.
Aiden McConnie and Tyler Aromin had assists. Jack Helms earned the shutout in net.
Lassiter (12-2, 5-1) will host Lakeside on Thursday.
Walton 4, St. Pius X 2: Trent Messana scored the first two goals of his high school career to help lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Austin Griner and Walter Burnett each added a goal.
Walton (11-3-2, 4-1) will travel to Riverwood on April 8.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Pope 2, Blessed Trinity 1: Carly Obus and Addi DeJoseph each scored goals to lead the Greyhounds to a victory and the Region 7AAAAAA championship.
Pope (12-2, 5-1) is off until the state playoffs begin next month.
Walton 6, St. Pius X 1: Emma Graham and Katie Jamison each scored two goals to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Reagan Mulberry had a goal, while Haley Schutz and Haidyn Jenkins added assists.
Walton (12-2-2) will host Westminster on April 8.
Lassiter 4, Sprayberry 0: Peyton Joyner, Nena Watts, Campbell Stoll and Kelsie Crosier all scored goals to lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Lassiter (10-2-2, 4-2) will host Lakeside on Thursday.
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Sequoyah 0: Evan Thomas and Mfreke Johnson scored goals to lead the Mustangs to a non-region win.
Giselle Espinoza and Katie McCreary each had assists.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-7-2) will host Walker on Thursday.
Mount Paran Christian 1, Coretta Scott King: The Eagles won by forfeit and earned the Region 6AA championship.
Mount Paran (10-3-1, 8-0) will return to action in the state playoffs next month.
Hillgrove 8, McEachern 0: Trinity Varner had two goals to lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Chichi Lugonzo, Julia Montford, Adrianna Gill, Anna Holden, Yasmin Zavala and Clarabelle Canady each added goals.
Hillgrove (9-3-3, 5-2) will host Harrison on Friday with a chance to win the region championship.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Hillgrove 14, Kell 7: Marleigh Belinfanti had five goals to lead the Hawks to a non-area victory.
Villo Szabo and Elizabeth Bond finished with two goals while Olivia Perrone, Cheyenne Lentz, Abigail Kirk, Aria Hannon and Ryann Woodham each added one.
Madison Johnson, Szabo, Hannon and Bond added assists. Cybella Smith had seven saves in goal.
Hillgrove (7-4) will travel to Harrison on Thursday for the area championship.
BOYS TENNIS
Campbell 4, East Coweta 1: Trivi Arasavelli won 6-2, 6-0 and Tejiri Aror came out on top 6-3, 6-2 to lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Mason Herrmann and Kyle Blanchet (6-0, 6-0) along with Aditya Lakare and Jire Aror (6-3, 6-2) completed the victory.
Campbell (12-3, 4-0) will open region tournament play Thursday against Westlake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.