Cheyenne Holloman reached the 2,000 plateau for her career with a 29-point effort in Pope’s 69-34 Region 6AAAAAA victory over Wheeler on Saturday.
Katie Ward added 21 points in the win.
The Lady Greyhounds (13-7, 9-2) will travel to Kell on Tuesday with second place in the region on the line.
Kell 80, Alexander 40: Jada Green’s 18 points led five players in double figures as the Lady Longhorns won the non-region matchup.
Amaya Moss finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, Sylvia Kahoro had 15 points, Makyah Favors had 14 points and Jamiah Gregory added 11 points and six rebounds.
Kell (16-3) will host Pope on Tuesday.
Christian Heritage 58, Walker 51: Grace Koutouzis had 20 points, but the Lady Wolverines dropped a Region 7A contest.
Sophie Hill finished with 15 points and Mattie Garrett added 10.
Walker (8-4, 0-2) will host Johnson Ferry Christian on Monday.
Friday
Marietta 62, Harrison 54: Lauren Walker had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Chloe Sterling finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Makayah Harris added 12 points.
Marietta (11-5, 4-1) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
Kell 78, Osborne 52: Crystal Henderson scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures as the Lady Longhorns won the Region 6AAAAAA showdown.
Jada Green finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Sylvia Kahoro had 11 points, Amaya Moss had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Jamiah Gregory added 10 points.
Pope 69, South Cobb 22: Cheyenne Holloman had 23 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Katie Ward finished with 21 points as Pope had nine different players score in the game.
Lassiter 45, Northview 22: Ansley Buice led the way with 11 points as the Lady Trojans rolled to a non-region victory.
In all, 10 members of the team scored.
Lassiter (1-17) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Darlington 52, Walker 27: Sophie Hill scored 10 points but the Lady Wolverines dropped the Region 7A game.
Mattie Garrett finished with seven points.
Christian Heritage 57, North Cobb Christian 51: Brooke Moore had 19 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lady Eagles fell in the Region 7A contest.
Lauryn Towns finished with 15 points, while Lea Brasington had four points and eight rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (7-3, 0-3) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wheeler 71, Pope 58: Jahiem Hudson had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory on Saturday.
Khedric Oliver finished with 16 points and six rebounds, Maxwell Harris had 13 points and Kaleb Washington added 12 points and six rebounds.
Will Kolker led Pope with 22 points and nine assists, Cam Bleshoy had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jack Dempsey added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Wheeler (15-3, 9-1) will host South Cobb on Tuesday while Pope (12-8, 6-5) will travel to Kell.
North Cobb Christian 62, Rockdale County 61: Jadin Coates’ field goal with 11 seconds left proved to be the difference as the Eagles won the non-region victory.
Tre Chatman finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, C.J. Wallace had 15 points, Jack Hewitt had six points and 12 rebounds and Coates added seven points.
North Cobb Christian (8-3) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Friday
Kell 94, Osborne 64: Scoot Henderson scored a program record 53 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Longhorns earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Najhae Colon finished with 12 points, and P.J. Johnson added nine points and seven assists.
Kell (14-5, 9-1) will host Pope on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 89, Newnan 43: The Falcons rolled over their Region 2AAAAAAA counterpart.
Pebblebrook (17-2, 4-0) will host East Coweta on Friday.
Walton 56, Hillgrove 33: Luka Avaliani had 24 points to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAA victory.
Walton (14-3, 2-1) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Christian Heritage 69, North Cobb Christian 47: Tre Chatman had 14 points, but the Eagles dropped the Region 7A game.
Jack Hewitt finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Lassiter 61, Northview 49: Carson Kinney had 27 points to lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Lassiter (3-15) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
