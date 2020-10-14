Katie Ward hit a grand slam in the third inning to help lift Pope to a 6-0 victory over Lassiter on Tuesday.
The victory earned the Lady Greyhounds the Region 6AAAAAA title, marking the fourth straight region championship for the program. The other playoff seeds from the region include Kennesaw Mountain at No. 2, Lassiter and Allatoona.
Kate East was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Emily Ricci was 2-for-3 and Jadyn Laneaux added an RBI double.
Kendall Frost pitched five innings for the win. Hallie Adams threw two innings and struck out four.
Pope (22-5) will travel to Hillgrove on Wednesday.
North Cobb 5, Walton 1: The Lady Warriors downed the Lady Raiders to secure a spot in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Lauren Byrd had two home runs and Samantha Mathews pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out seven.
North Cobb will travel to East Coweta in the first round of the state playoffs next week.
The Lady Warriors (12-15) host Allatoona on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 0: The Lady Hawks swept their way past the Lady Blue Devils .
Hillgrove won the match 25-23, 25-12, 25-12.
The Lady Hawks (5-8) will face Walton in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
North Cobb 3, North Paulding 0: The Lady Warriors rolled past the Lady Wolfpack in straight sets.
North Cobb (26-12) won the match 25-21, 25-22, 25-22.
The Lady Warriors will face Harrison in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
Region 2AAAAAAA
Newnan 3, McEachern 0: The Lady Indians fell in three sets in the region semifinals.
Newnan won the match 25-15, 25-9, 25-16.
Region 6AAAAAA
Pope 3, South Cobb 0: The Lady Greyhounds moved on to the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals by defeating South Cobb in straight sets on Tuesday.
Pope (25-1) won the match 25-1, 25-3, 25-5.
The Lady Greyhounds will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Kell 0: The Lady Mustangs earned their way into the region semifinals by sweeping the Lady Longhorns in three sets.
Kennesaw Mountain (29-10) won the match 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.
Lassiter 3, Wheeler 0: The Lady Trojans swept the Lady Wildcats to advance to the region semifinals.
Lassiter won the match 25-12, 25-17, 25-14.
The Lady Trojans (15-5) will host Allatoona on Tuesday.
Allatoona 3, Sprayberry 0: The Lady Buccaneers swept their way into the region semifinals.
They beat Sprayberry 25-11, 25-4, 25-10.
Allatoona (29-5) will travel to Lassiter on Tuesday.
Region 7A
Mount Paran Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0: The Lady Eagles swept their way into the region championship match.
Mount Paran won the match 25-14, 25-8, 25-19.
The Lady Eagles (26-8) will host North Cobb Christian for the title on Thursday.
North Cobb Christian 3, Walker 1: The Lady Eagles needed four sets, but they advanced to the region championship match with a win over the Lady Wolverines.
North Cobb Christian won the match 25-22, 25-14, 28-30, 25-18.
The Lady Eagles (20-10) will travel to Mount Paran on Thursday.
The Lady Wolverines (9-11) will host Christian Heritage in the consolation game.
Monday
Region 2AAAAAAA
East Coweta 3, Campbell 0: The Lady Spartans fell in straight sets in the region tournament.
East Coweta won the match 25-18, 25-15, 25-14.
Campbell completes its season 2-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.