Dawson Campbell pitched six innings, scattering five hits and struck out seven to lead Pope to a 6-2 victory over Wheeler on Thursday and secure the Region 6AAAAAA championship.
Pope (23-7, 14-2) will be the No. 1 seed and will host Dacula in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds put the game out of reach with a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by RBI singles by Campbell and Cooper Orr.
Heath Owen and Kent Schmidt each added two hits.
Allatoona 13, Kennesaw Mountain 3: Jackson McElvy was 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Buccaneers rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The win secured Allatoona (27-3, 14-2) the No. 2 seed and a home series against Lanier when the Class AAAAAA state playoffs begin next Wednesday.
Ethan Sutton was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Paul Cruz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Blake Wootton added two hits.
Cooper Underwood pitched two innings to earn the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Glynn Academy 1, Osborne 0: The Cardinals allowed only one goal to the undefeated Terrors, but they fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Osborne completes the season 10-7-3.
Lakeside-DeKalb 3, Kennesaw Mountain 1: The Mustangs fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain closes the season 12-5-3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
North Cobb 18, Bremen 6: Madison Diaz scored seven goals to lead the Lady Warriors to victory and in doing so, set the program’s new single-season goal record.
Diaz has 79 goals for the year, breaking the former mark of 77, set by Taylor Johnson in 2014.
Molly Clark had three goals and Emma Pearson finished with two. Ella Connell, Sabina Sahovic, Sarah Skibicki, Sophia Soriano, Erinne Giles and Emily N. Smith each added one.
Emily A. Smith had nine saves in goal.
North Cobb concluded its season 6-11.
BOYS GOLF
Thursday
Harrison claims area runner-up: Matthew Render earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 71 as the Hoyas finished as the Area 3 runner-up.
Walker Manuel was the area runner-up with a 72 as Harrison advanced to the state golf championships for the 30th straight season.
Michael Bolick shot 83, Carson Minish 84, while John Huffman and Will Perkins each carded 86.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday
Walton wins Area 3 title: Saanvi Venkatesh shot 74 to earn individual medalist and help lead the Lady Raiders to the area championship.
Walton shot a team total of 229 to win the tournament by 57 shots over second-place Harrison.
Annika Gomeyac shot 77, Tatum Thompson 78 and Kat Euston 86 as the Lady Raiders claimed the top four places.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Lakeside-DeKalb 3, Wheeler 2: The Wildcats fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tennis tournament.
