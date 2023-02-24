Eli Overstreet provided the game-winning hit as Pope walked off with a 19-9 victory over North Atlanta on Thursday.
Overstreet finished the day 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Logan Rapp had two doubles and drove in three, Andrew Nelms was 2-for-4 with an RBI, John Stuetzer had a double, an RBI and stole two bases, and Carson Kerce added a hit, an RBI and stole three bags.
Pope (6-1) was set to take on Dunwoody on Friday.
Cartersville 6, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Landon Meng pitched 4 1/3 innings, scattered seven hits and allowed only one earned run, but he was handed the hard-luck loss.
The Mustangs were only able to collect five hits against the Purple Hurricanes.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-2) will host Hiram on Tuesday.
Wednesday
McEachern 10, Harrison 6: The Indians scored four runs in the first and four more in the sixth to pull away for a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Reece Kingeter was 3-for-4 and drove in two, while Noah Johnson went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Andrew Carter was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Jordan Baynes went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Jordan Bright picked up the win, pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.
McEachern (4-2) will take on Tattnall Square on Friday.
Tuesday
North Paulding 15, Marietta 10: Karsten Leibel went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs for the Blue Devils in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Alex Whiteside was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Andy Watters added a double, triple and an RBI.
Marietta (0-6) was set to face Allatoona on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.