Katie Ward’s walk-off grand slam lifted Pope to a 10-6 victory over Allatoona in 10 innings Tuesday.
Ward finished the night 3-for-6 with the four RBIs. Peyton McCormack was 2-for-3, Natalie Klingler was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jadyn Laneaux walked four times.
Kendall Frost started and went 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine. She was followed by Ellie Paley’s 3 1/3 innings.
Pope (19-1, 11-0 Region 6AAAAAA) will travel to Sprayberry on Thursday.
Wheeler 19, Pebblebrook 4: Kayla Hutchinson was 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs to help lead the Lady Wildcats to a non-region victory.
Wheeler had eight extra-base hits in its 15-hit attack.
Nia Humphrey was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Jordanae Lewis went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in two, while Avery Herrick and Kathryn Waldrep each added a pair of hits.
Emily Jansen earned the win.
The Wheeler (10-5) will travel to Campbell on Thursday.
Sprayberry 13-15, South Cobb 0-0: The Lady Yellow Jackets swept a doubleheader in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Sprayberry (6-12, 3-5) will host Pope on Thursday.
