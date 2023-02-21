Dawson Jones, Andrew Nelms and Bryce Chapin combined to pitch a no-hitter as Pope defeated Kell 10-0 on Monday.
Jones earned the win, pitching four innings and struck out four.
Kent Schmidt went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Carson Kerce was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and Joachim Carter closed the game with a walkoff RBI double.
Pope (5-1) will host North Atlanta on Thursday.
Kennesaw Mountain 10, South Cobb 7: Landon Meng threw three scoreless innings to earn the win as the Mustangs earned the non-region victory.
Kennesaw Mountain will travel to Paulding County on Wednesday.
Saturday
Lassiter 10, Richmond Hill 0: The Trojans scored six runs in the second and cruised to a non-region victory.
DJ McDowell pitched four perfect innings and struck out five to earn the win.
Dixon Noland had two hits and drove in three. Preston Smith had two hits including a double. Rylam Lewallen had a double and two RBIs.
Lassiter (2-2) will host Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
Lassiter 8 South Effingham 4 (9 inn.): Ben Bodoh’s single to left drove in two runs in the top of the ninth to spur the Trojans to an extra-inning victory.
Quinn Hughes hit a two-run home run off the left field foul pole and Ian Fullerton had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Connor Carlson earned the win in relief and Miles Shore picked up the save.
