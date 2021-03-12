Arish Damani won his match 6-2, 6-2 to help lead Pope to a 5-0 sweep of Etowah in non-region play on Thursday.
Ryan Grunert won 6-1, 6-2 and Ethan Swatski won 6-0, 6-1.
The Greyhounds (8-2, 5-0) will face Wheeler on Tuesday.
Wheeler 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Charles Yu needed three sets to earn his singles victory and help the Wildcats earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Nilay Patel won 6-0, 6-2, and the doubles teams of Phillip Phanhthourath and Joe Thottungal, and Aniketh Tadepalli and Kile Ha won 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-0 respectively.
Wheeler will face Pope on Tuesday.
Pope 4, North Cobb Christian 1: Jacob Kruger and Anshul Panchal won singles matches to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Kruger won 6-0, 6-3, and Panchal won 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 3, Hillgrove 2: Mana Fawcett won her match 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Karen Graham and Alex Preston, and Jordyn Zignego and Emily Boughner, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2 respectively.
Taylor Nichols won her match 6-4, 6-3 and Katelyn Jones won 6-1, 6-1 for Hillgrove.
North Cobb (7-2, 1-1) will host Harrison on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.