Pope swept a split doubleheader on Saturday being Harrison 8-4 and Cambridge 8-1.
Katie Ward paced the Lady Greyhounds in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Ellie Paley was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Kayla Keller added two hits and Jady Laneaux added a home run and drove in two.
Kendall Frost threw a complete game to earn the victory.
In Game 2, Paley pitched the complete game and got help from Laneaux, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run. Ward was 2-for-2 with a homer and drove in three and Kate East went 3-for-4.
Pope will travel to Osborne on Tuesday for a doubleheader.
Wheeler 15, Westlake 0 (3 inn.): Jordanae Lewis homered and drove in three to help lead the Lady Wildcats to the shutout victory.
Emily Janson had a triple, three RBIs and was the winning pitcher. Avery Herrick went 2-for-2 with a double.
Wheeler (7-5) hosts Marietta on Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Harrison boys finish fifth: Andrew Cole ran a time of 17:04 to help lead the Hoyas to a fifth place finish at the Carrollton Invite on Saturday.
Cole finished 25th individually.
The Harrison girls were led by Samantha McGarity’s fourth place time of 19:23, which helped secure the team an eighth place finish.
