Prep roundup: Pope sweeps split doubleheader Staff reports Aug 22, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pope swept a doubleheader on Saturday defeating Parkview and Walnut Grove.Against the Lady Panthers, Jadyn Laneaux went 4-for-4 and Kailey Martin was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Ellie Paley earned the win and Kendall Frost had the save in the 7-4 victory.In Game 2 against Walnut Grove, Frost earned the 3-0 win and was 2-for-2 at the plate. Martin had a two-run double.Pope (7-1) will host Johns Creek in Region play on TuesdaySequoyah 4, Mount Paran Christian 2: Maddie Carroll pitched five innings, but the Lady Eagles fell in the non-regon contest.Marian Collins had two hits including a double.Mount Paran (6-4) will take on Corretta Scott King on Tuesday.FridayMount Paran 8, Kennesaw Mountain 3: Marian Collins homered and Katie Cunane gave up only four hits to earn the non-region victory.Malayna Tambora had two hits with a double and Ruby Collins added a double.Ruby Collins added a double and a walkMount Paran 3, Walton 0: Malayna Tambora pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out 11 to lead the Lady Eagles to a win.Shayna Suttles had a double with two RBI’s while Tambora and Mallory Westbrook added doubles.ThursdaySouth Cobb 4, Westlake 3: Endia Erving pitched a complete game and had 20 strikeouts to earn the victory.Brooke Cradock was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.South Cobb (3-2) will travel to Lakeside on Tuesday.Walton 3, Wheeler 0: Kate Holland pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts to lead the Lady Radiers to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.Walton (5-6, 1-0) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.CROSS COUNTRYSaturdayThe Whitfield Academy boys team finished in second place at the Kosh Klassic at Westminster.Taylor Wade finished second overall and Andrew Rothwell came in fourth. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sign Up Log In Dashboard Logout My Account Dashboard Profile Saved items Logout × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Girls Cross Country Preview: Marietta, Harrison, Hillgrove lead loaded county Braves sign 21-year-old Harris to $72 million, eight-year extension Softball Preview: Lassiter looks to make it a three-peat Prep roundup: North Cobb opens region play with win Prep roundup: Sprayberry shuts out Mays View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.