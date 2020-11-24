Cam Bleshoy scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Pope to a 47-31 victory on Monday in the Woodstock Thanksgiving Tournament.
Will Kolker added 10 points and six assists in the win.
The Greyhounds (1-0) continue tournament play against Cass on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 86, Opelika (Ala.) 59: Laila Battle scored 22 points and dished out five assists as the Lady Spartans won their Parkview Thanksgiving Tournament game.
Nia Bozeman had 18 points, Sarah Taub had 16 and Cheyenne Clark finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Tai Harvey finished with six points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Jaida Fitzgerald added four points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Campbell (2-0) will face Forest Park in tournament play on Tuesday.
Walton 55, Grady 35: Lexy Harris scored 20 points to lead the Lady Raiders to victory.
Anna Conza connected on three 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Jacki Hecklinski finished with eight points.
Walton hosts Cambridge on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 71, Paulding County 53: Brooke Moore had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Lauryn Towns scored 18 points with four rebounds and four steals. Ava Gardner finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Lea Brasington had 10 points and eight rebounds and Gaby LoPresti added seven points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
