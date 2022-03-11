Cody McGill was 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in four to help lead Pope to an 11-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play on Thursday.
Carson Kerce was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Cooper Orr added a double and an RBI.
Jack Butler pitched five strong innings and had six strikeouts.
Pope (8-5, 1-0) will host Allatoona on Friday.
Walton 13, Mountain View 1: Tucker Wills was 3-for-4 and scored two runs as the Raiders earned the non-region victory.
Walton (8-3) will travel to Cherokee.
Cherokee 15, Harrison 4: Preston Booth had a double and an RBI in the non-region matchup for the Hoyas.
Justen Newsom added a hit and an RBI.
Harrison (7-4) will host Ringgold on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thursday
Hillgrove 12, Carrollton 3: David Morris had four goals and Rory Cavanaugh had three goals and two assists to help lead the Hawks past Carrollton.
Cade Baxter and Connor Fritts each had two goals, Josh Nardone added a goal.
DJ Whitner made five saves in net.
Hillgrove (6-2) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Walker 9 Duluth 2: Finley Radding had four goals and two assists to help lead the Wolverines to a non-area victory.
Bobby Goggin had three goals, and Jack Goggin finished with two goals and an assist.
Wednesday
Walker 14, George Walton Academy 4: Finley Radding had seven games and three assists to win a non-region victory.
Jack Goggin added three goals and an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Wheeler 4, Allatoona 1: Joe Thouttungal needed three sets to post a comeback victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to help the Wildcats earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kila Ha (6-0, 6-1) and Swarat Kulkarni (6-1, 6-2) won singles matches and the team of Phillip Phanhthourath and Noah Sheikh (6-3, 6-0) won in doubles play.
Wheeler will play in the Granger Invitational this weekend.
Walker 3, North Cobb Christian 2: The Wolverines swept the singles matches to win the Region 7A opener.
Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-0, Alex Jaffe 6-1, 6-4 and Rohan Piplani won 3-6, 7-5, 1-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Walker 5, North Cobb Christian 0: The Lady Wolverines swept the Lady Eagles in the Region 7A opener.
Grace Harwell (6-1, 6-0), Anjali Kanuru (6-0, forfeit) and Ava Becker (6-4, 6-1) won singles matches. The doubles teams of Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel won 6-3, 6-1 and Allison Riley and Blakely Meyer came out on top 6-3, 6-0.
