Kendall Frost pitched a shutout and struck out seven to help lead Pope to a 5-0 win over Allatoona on Thursday in a Region 6AAAAAA showdown.
Katie Ward was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and an RBI, while Peyton McCormack went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Bailey Chapin had a solo home run, Kaitlyn Wells had a triple and Emily Ricci added a double.
The Lady Greyhounds (13-3, 7-0) will travel to Kell on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.