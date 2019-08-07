Pope scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and beat Harrison 9-4 on Wednesday for a season-opening softball win.
Jadyn Laneaux led the Lady Greyhounds (1-0), batting 3-for-4 with a double and run scored, while her sister, Zoe, was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Katie Ward was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kate East was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Carolyn Deady and Peyton McCormack each had two RBIs.
Hallie Adams pitched six innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits and two earned runs.
Pope will host Northview on Tuesday in a Region 7AAAAAA game.
Grier Bruce was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Riley Poarch had an RBI double for Harrison (1-1), which will play at Dalton on Thursday.
Marietta 21, Mays 0 (3 inn.): The Lady Blue Devils opened the season with a resounding win in their invitational tournament.
Marietta (1-0) set an early tone, scoring 13 runs in the first inning, then adding four apiece in the second and third innings.
Talia Thomas and Zoe Adams were each 3-for-3, with Thomas adding a walk and an RBI, and Adams driving in five. Mikayla Duke had a grand slam.
McKaela Walker and Patty Ann Frierson combined to pitch the shutout for Marietta, which will host Campbell in the tournament Friday.
Kell 8, Sprayberry 0: Mia DeAngelis pitched a complete game and contributed from the plate as the Lady Longhorns won their season opener.
DeAngelis, who struck out six and allowed just three hits inside the circle, batted 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBIs.
Meghan Hamilton was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Brooke Kell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Kell (1-0), which will travel to North Cobb on Thursday.
Whitefield Academy 14, McEachern 10: The Lady Wolfpack rallied to win their season opener as part of the Marietta Invitational Tournament.
Leading 9-2 after 2 1/2 innings, Whitefield (1-0) gave up eight runs in the bottom of the third to fall behind, then responded with five runs in its half of the fourth.
Katie Dourron, Abbie Wickham and Madison Johnson each had a hit and two RBIs for the Lady Wolfpack, who will return to the tournament to face Wheeler on Thursday.
