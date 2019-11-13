Ross Shepherd scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help lead Pope to a 73-52 season-opening victory over Lassiter on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (1-0) built a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and gradually increased their lead.
Will Kolker finished with 19 points and nine assists.
Pope will travel to Sprayberry on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hiram 44, Hillgrove 43: In a game that went back-and-forth, the Lady Hornets earned the season-opening victory.
Hillgrove (0-1) led by one after one quarter, they trailed 21-17 at the half, and had a three-point lead heading to the final quarter.
Kennedi White led the way with 16 points while Logan VanArsdale added eight.
The Lady Hawks will travel to Pebblebrook on Saturday.
