Kendall Frost threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs and striking out six, to lead Pope to a 2-1 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in the team’s Region 6AAAAAA opener Monday.
Jadyn Laneaux was 2-for-3, scoring both runs. Katie Ward was also 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Greyhounds (6-1, 1-0).
Mount Paran Christian 13, North Cobb Christian 0: Malayna Tamborra allowed only one hit and struck out six as she helped lead Mount Paran to a Region 7A victory.
Marian Collins went 2-for-2 and drove in four, while Charlotte Smith and Mallory Westbrook each went 2-for-2.
