Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Cam Bleshoy and Trey Kaiser each scored 18 points to lead Pope to a 66, 45 victory over Lovett in the semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Kaiser made six 3s, Bleshoy added 10 rebounds and Jack Dempsey finished with 12 points and 19 boards in the win.
Pope (7-4) will face Social Circle for the championship Thursday.
Social Circle 59, Walton 52: Harrison Morris scored 27 points and added six rebounds in the semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Classic.
Parker Mayo finished with 11 points and Khamani Paxton added eight points.
Walton will play in the Classic on Thursday. Opponent to be determined.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Hillgrove 49, Pope 44: Lauren Render had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Greyhounds in the semifinal of the Hounds Holiday Classic.
Yolanda Floyd had 11 points while Aryelle King, Amaya Harris and Caylie Long each added seven.
Hillgrove (9-2) will face River Ridge in the championship game on Thursday.
Kell 73, Newton 41: Jade Peterson had 22 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a win in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Crystal Henderson had 17 points and six assists, Amaya Moss finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Jada Green had nine points and 10 rebounds and Heaven Boggs added nine points.
Kell (10-0) will face Langston Hughes on Thursday.
Brookwood 57, Mount Paran Christian 53: Kara Dunn had 25 points and 15 rebounds but the Lady Eagles came up short to Class AAAAAAA Brookwood.
Jessica Fields finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Mount Paran (7-3) will face Grayson on Thursday.
Tuesday
Hillgrove 66, Woodland-Stockbridge 42: Caylie Long had 13 points to lead the Lady Hawks to a victory in the Hounds Holiday Classic.
Amaya Harris finished with 12 points and Lauren Render added 11.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.