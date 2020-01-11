Pope got back in the win column on Friday with a 72-62 victory over Johns Creek in a key Region 7AAAAAA matchup.
The win moved the Greyhounds (13-5, 7-3) back into a tie for the region lead.
Ross Shepherd led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Will Kolker had 21 points and eight rebounds, Caden Jessop finished with 11 points and Gannon Brown added 10.
Pope will travel to Cambridge on Tuesaday.
GIRLS BASKETBALLSprayberry 66, South Cobb 51: The Lady Yellow Jackets won their third of last four games with a win over the Lady Eagles in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Anna Vereen led the way with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Flau’Jae Johnson added 19 points and 11 boards, and Stormie Brown added 10 points.
Sprayberry (10-8, 6-4) held Jodi Mullins to just nine points going into the fourth quarter before she finished the game with 22 to lead South Cobb.
Sprayberry will host River Ridge on Tuesday.
Walker 37, Johnson Ferry Christian 13: The Lady Wolverines did not score in the second or fourth quarters, but still had plenty to win the non-region game.
Walker (6-11) outscored Johnson Ferry 18-0 in the first quarter and 19-2 in the third. Sophie Hill had 11 points, Schuyler Boyer had nine, Grace Koutouzis seven, while Mattie Garrett and Hannah Charles had five each.
The Lady Wolverines will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Friday.
