Kendall Frost threw a complete-game one-hitter to lead Pope to a 6-1 victory over Lassiter in Region 6AAAAAA play Thursday.
The victory ended Lassiter’s perfect start to the season, and its 15-game winning streak dating back to last year’s state tournament.
Kate East was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Ellie Paley was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Katie Ward finished with a hit, a walk and two RBIs, while Jadyn Laneaux added a hit and was walked twice for Pope (9-1, 4-0).
North Cobb Christian 15, Walker 13: Mia Krstulja drove in three runs, but the Lady Wolverines dropped the Region 7A matchup.
Samantha Parsons and Allison Riley each drove in two runs. Krstulja and Jasmine Jokhai scored three times apiece.
Walker will face King’s Ridge Christian on Wednesday.
