Pope swept a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Etowah 8-1 and then knocking off East Forsyth 13-0.
Elli Paley threw a complete-game against Etowah, allowing only four hits and struck out six.
Jadyn Laneaux, Kailey Maritn and Addit Trotter paced the offense with home runs and Paley added two RBIs.
Against East Forsyth, Kendall Frost pitched four strong innings, allowing only one hit. Trotter was 3-for-3, Laneaux and Emily Ricci each went 2-for-2, while Martin added two hits and drove in three.
Pope (23-1) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Thursday
North Cobb 10 Campbell 0: Mackenzie Mathews was 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, while Sam Mathews homered and picked up the win as the Lady Warriors earned the non-region victory.
Lauren Byrd and Aubrey King each had multiple-hit games.
Mount Paran Christian 18, Walker 0: Malayna Tambora threw a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in the Region 6AA matchup.
Ruby Collins was 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in three. Mallory Westbrooke was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Marian Collins hit a pair of home runs and drove in four.
Katie Cunane had two hits with a triple and three RBIs and Shayna Suttles had two hits with a double.
Mount Paran Christian 16, Walker 0: Shelby Brown homered and drove in three, while Mary Ella Carroll was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs and the Lady Eagles completed the doubleheader sweep.
Katie Cunane was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Avery Hudson was 2-for-2 with a triple and a run batted in.
Mount Paran (21-4, 4-0) will travel to Therrell on Monday.
Pope 3 Walton 1: Kendall Frost threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts to help the Lady Greyhounds defeat their east Cobb rival.
Kailey Martin went 2-for-4 and Natalie Klingler was 2-for-3.
Kell 5, Cambridge 2: Brooke Beam pitched a complete game and struck out seven to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Julia Morici hit a two-run home run, Brooke Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, Anna Bardeen had two hits and Kate Halfon added a hit and drove in two.
(Kell 16-7, 9-3) will host Riverwood on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday
Mount Paran sweeps through St. Pius tournament: The Lady Eagles defeated Roswell, Newnan, St. Pius and McIntosh to win the event.
Kaitlyn Moran finished the matches with 104 assists, 16 digs and five aces.
Sarah Schwartz had 31 kills, 25 digs, eight aces and four blocks, Claire Jordan finished with 28 kills and 27 digs, and Riley Duncan added 20 kills. Annie Elliott finished with 17 kills and six blocks, Molly Cox had 34 digs and Sadie Parkerson added 21 digsm and four aces.
Mount Paran (32-6) will host GAC and Mount Vernon Presbyterian on Tuesday.
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian defeated Lovett and Alpharetta in non-region matches: Sarah Schwartz led the way with 21 kills, 22 digs and four blocks. Claire Jordan had 16 kills and 15 digs, Riley Duncan finished with 12 kills and six blocks, Kaitlyn Moran had 59 assists and Molly Cox added 37 digs.
