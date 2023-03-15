Lexi DeJoseph’s goal from distance proved to be the difference as the Pope girls soccer team defeated defending state champion Lassiter 2-1 in overtime.
Faith Stokes scored the other goal, which was assisted by Addi DeJoseph.
The Trojans scored on a goal from McLane Dickson, which was assisted by Peyton Joyner.
Pope (7-2) will host Alpharetta on Friday. Lassiter (8-1-1) will host Johns Creek on Friday.
Allatoona 4, Creekview 1: Ava Stack had two goals to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Presley Neese and Reese Denson had goals while Brea Stack and Mary Chamberlain added assists.
Allatoona (8-2) will travel to Rome on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 6, East Paulding 1: Sarah Schwartz had four goals to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Alexis Shafer and Annie Strickland each added a goal.
Mount Paran (6-3-1) will travel to Washington on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Marietta 3, North Cobb 0: Kevin Rivera, Brandon Vizcarra and Shane Roach each had goals to lead the Blue Devils to the non-region victory.
Jude Zekra and Shane Roach each had assists.
Marietta (5-7) will host McEachern on Friday.
Pope 2, Lassiter 1: Tomas McCurry’s goal in the second half led to overtime and an eventual Greyhounds victory in Region 7AAAAAA play.
Pope hosts Alpharetta on Friday.
Sprayberry 2, Alpharetta 1: Soren Bednar had the game winner in overtime to lift the Yellow Jackets to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Alan Faria had a goal in the first half.
Sprayberry (9-2) will face Fort Payne (Ala.) on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
North Cobb 23, Sprayberry 1: Sophia Sorian and Erinne Giles led the team in goals to pace a victory over their east Cobb rivals.
North Cobb (5-2) will host River Ridge on Thursday.
Hillgrove 12, Brookwood 3: Aria Hannon had four goals and two assists, while Marleigh Belinfanti had three goals to lead the Hawks to a non-area victory.
Elizabeth Bond had a goal and an assist, while Emme Neargarth, Ryann Woodham, Camie Townson and Cheyenne Lentz all added goals.
Cybella Smith had six saves in net.
Hillgrove (5-2) will host Roswell on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walton 5, North Cobb 0: Stephen Zhu won 6-0, 6-0 and Will Sasadu earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory as they helped lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Tyler Jones needed three sets to win 0-6, 6-3, 6-2. The doubles teams of Bailey Raymond and Humza Rahman (6-0, 6-3) and Carey Anderson and Jason Xu (7-6 [7-3], 6-4) completed the sweep.
Walton (7-0) will host Pace Academy on Wednesday.
Wheeler 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Joe Thottungal and Shayon Odhwani both had to go to three sets to help the Wildcats earn the Region 5AAAAAA victory.
Thottungal won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 and Odhwani came out on top 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-1.
The doubles teams of Dev Patel and Yashas Veedhulur (6-2, 6-2) and Jai Melinamani and Yash Rahatekar (6-0, 6-1) capped off the victory.
Wheeler will face North Cobb on Thursday.
