The Pope girls soccer team had five different players score in a 6-0 rout of Milton on Thursday.
Cetta Gatto, Olivia O’Connor, Carly Oubs, Presley Morales and Becca Borel each found the net. The Lady Greyhounds added another on an own goal.
Mount Paran Christian 9, Darlington 0: Sarah Schwartz had four goals and Alexis Shafer had two goals and two assists as the Lady Eagles earned the victory.
Abi Hrinsin had a goal and three assists, McKenna Bothe and Jenna Lemmerman each added a goal. Lauren Moll had six saves to post the shutout.
Mount Paran (6-2) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Tuesday
Sprayberry 9, South Cobb 0: Kayla Da Silva scored three goals and Taylor Lunceford had two to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Miranda Nogbe, Corryn Cogbill, Catalina Perez and Bijoux Bailey each added a goal. Catalina Perez had two assists for Sprayberry (2-6).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Hillgrove 16, Carrollton 5: Lauren Render had five goals and three assists to lead the Lady Hawks to the win.
Marleigh Belinfanti had three goals and an assist, while Camie Townson had two goals and two assists. Emma Perritte added two assists.
Cybella Smith had four saves in goal for Hillgrove (2-0).
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Walton 5 Hillgrove 0: Hayden Mulberry, Grace Keller and Tara Cuddupah all won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Lady Raiders to the Region 3AAAAAAA victory
Amala Arun and Natalie Kirka won 6-1, 6-0, while Grace May and Paula Mier Yedid won 6-0, 7-6 to complete the sweep.
Walton will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Wheeler 5, Sprayberry 0: Joe Thottungal and Kile Ha each won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Swarat Kularni won 6-1, 6-0 to complete the singles sweep.
The doubles teams -- Phillip Phanhthourath and Noah Sheikh (6-0, 6-0) and Matthew Njaa and Dev Patel (6-3, 6-0) -- also came out on top.
Walton 5, Hillgrove 0: Nate Vincent, Bailey Raymond and Jack Hubbard all won matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Corey Anderson and Owen Collins teamed to win 6-0, 6-0, while Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman won 6-1, 6-0.
Walton will face North Cobb on Tuesday.
North Paulding 3, North Cobb 2: Peyton Stack and the doubles team of Lorenzo Alarcon and Kameron Fosdick won their matches, but the Warriors fell in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Stack won his match 6-2, 7-5, while Alarcon and Fosdick won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
