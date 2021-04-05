Kent Schmidt's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference as Pope defeated Lassiter 3-1 in Region 6AAAAAA play on Thursday.
Schmidt finished the day 2-for-3 with the two RBIs. Quinn Kerce added a sacrifice fly.
Peyton Cariago pitched six strong innings, allowed three hits, one run and struck out 11 to earn the win. James Tibbs earned the save.
Pope (17-3, 9-1) will host Osborne on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Lassiter 3, Kell 0: Mark Almazan, Cole Higgins, and Colin Nedblake each scored goals to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Henok Awoke, Max Albertson, and Nedblake each added assists. Gordie Finnegan earned the shutout in goal.
Lassiter (13-2) will host Riverwood on April 13.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Lassiter 10, Kell 0: McLane Dickson scored three goals to help lead the Lady Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sophie Wilson and Ansley Buice also had goals for Lassiter.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Lassiter 8, Walton 7: Dianna Bruder scored the winning goal in double overtime to lift the Lady Trojans past their east Cobb rival.
Audrey Wisdom had three goals, Bruder had two, and Katie Afshar, MacKenzie Draper and Alexa Young each added one.
Emily White had 12 saves in goal.
GIRLS GOLF
Thursday
Campbell 191, Walton 206: Ana Herdon shot a match-low 39 to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region match victory at Fox Golf Links.
Both teams played six golfers and scored the best four.
