Kent Schmidt's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference as Pope defeated Lassiter 3-1 in Region 6AAAAAA play on Thursday.

Schmidt finished the day 2-for-3 with the two RBIs. Quinn Kerce added a sacrifice fly.

Peyton Cariago pitched six strong innings, allowed three hits, one run and struck out 11 to earn the win. James Tibbs earned the save.

Pope (17-3, 9-1) will host Osborne on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday

Lassiter 3, Kell 0: Mark Almazan, Cole Higgins, and Colin Nedblake each scored goals to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Henok Awoke, Max Albertson, and Nedblake each added assists. Gordie Finnegan earned the shutout in goal.

Lassiter (13-2) will host Riverwood on April 13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Friday

Lassiter 10, Kell 0: McLane Dickson scored three goals to help lead the Lady Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Sophie Wilson and Ansley Buice also had goals for Lassiter.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Friday

Lassiter 8, Walton 7: Dianna Bruder scored the winning goal in double overtime to lift the Lady Trojans past their east Cobb rival.

Audrey Wisdom had three goals, Bruder had two, and Katie Afshar, MacKenzie Draper and Alexa Young each added one.

Emily White had 12 saves in goal.

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday

Campbell 191, Walton 206: Ana Herdon shot a match-low 39 to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region match victory at Fox Golf Links.

Both teams played six golfers and scored the best four. 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.