Quinn Kerce went 3-for-4 with a double to help lead the Greyhounds to a 6-4 victory over Lassiter on Friday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Caid Heflin was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Carson Kerce was 2-for-4 and Riley Frost, James Tibbs and Jackson Hvizdak each added a double and an RBI.
Peyton Cariaco pitched 5⅓ innings to earn the win and Cullen Orr picked up the save.
Pope (11-2, 3-0) will host Allatoona on Monday.
Allatoona 11, Sprayberry 0: Taylor Shultz was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in two to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Aiden Guilbeau went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hunter Paulsen pitched five innings of three-hit ball to earn the win.
Saturday
Allatoona 8, South Cobb 1: William Mosley was 2-for-2 with a double to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Fisher Paulsen allowed one hit over five innings and struck out eight to earn the win.
Allatoona travels to Pope on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Saturday
Pope wins Warrior Invitational: The Greyhounds won four matches to win North Cobb's Warrior Invitational.
Pope knocked off Campbell, Blessed Trinity, Hillgrove and North Cobb to claim the tournament championship.
The Greyhounds (12-2) will take on Wheeler on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Saturday
Pope finished third at Warrior Invitational: The Lady Greyhounds beat Paulding County and Campbell to finish third at North Cobb’s Warrior Invitational.
Pope also lost to the host Lady Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 2: Josh Najjar scored three second-half goals to lead the Hawks to a come-from-behind victory in a Region 3AAAAAAA match.
Najjar scored the game winner on a penalty kick in the second overtime.
Caleb Johnson and Alex Brahm scored for Marietta.
Pebblebrook 3, McEachern 1: Jorge Garibo, Jordi Cardenas and Emerzon Torres each scored a goal to help lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Pebblebrook (6-5-1) will host East Coweta on Tuesday.
Allatoona 4, Sprayberry 3: Alex Stanford scored two goals to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Drew Davis and Dylan Marin each added goals.
Allatoona will host Wheeler on Friday.
Lassiter 2, Osborne 1: Cole Higgins and Charlie Alexander scored goals to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Colin Nedblake and Aiden McConnie each added assists.
Lassiter (7-2, 2-1) will host Pope on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Mount Paran Christian 9, Christian Heritage 0: Ashley John scored three goals to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
McKenna Bothe had two goals, while Ray Harvin, Megan Pruitt and Sarah Schwartz each added one.
Mount Paran (5-2, 3-0) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Walton 2, Harrison 1: Anna Jarkins and Brooke Dean scored goals to lead the Lady Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Lindsay Jenson added an assist.
Walton (7-0, 5-0) will host Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Thursday
North Cobb Christian 9, Darlington 0: Molly Wooldridge and Maddie Freeman each scored two goals to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Macie Rainwater, Bella Stephens, Chloe Clark, Ryleigh Pruitt and Kathleen Carter each added goal.
North Cobb Christian (4-2-1, 2-1) will host Christian Heritage on Wednesday.
Whitefield Academy 6, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Lindsey Fry had three goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Avery Fassnacht, Ansley Hales and Hannah Docabo each added goals. Fassnacht and Kyle McCurdy each had two assists.
Whitefield (4-2, 1-0) will host ELCA on Monday.
