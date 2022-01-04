Will Kuimjian scored a game-high 23 points as Pope beat Sprayberry 82-57 on Tuesday in a Region 6AAAAAA game.
Trey Kaiser added 17 points, while Cam Bleshoy added 14 and Jack Dempsey 13.
Pope (8-5, 2-3) will play at Lassiter on Friday.
Wheeler 86, Lassiter 31: Isaiah Collier scored 32 points as the Wildcats had little trouble in the Region 6AAAAAA game.
Kyle Burns had 16 points, with Juvon Gamory scoring 13 for Wheeler )9-3, 6-0), which will host Kell on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Kell 90, South Cobb 26: Jada Peterson outscored the Lady Eagles on her own, totaling 31 points in the lopsided Region 6AAAAAA win.
Crystal Henderson added 22 points, while Amaya Moss and Jada Green narrowly missed double-doubles. Moss finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, while Green had eight points and 12 rebounds. Moss and Green each had three blocks, with Peterson adding four steals and Henderson four assists.
Kell (12-0, 5-0) will travel to Sprayberry on Friday.
South Forsyth 58, Walton 41: Despite Lexy Harris' 10 points, the Lady Raiders dropped the non-region game.
Graycen Ehlen added eight points and seven rebounds, while Ellie Kate Cline had seven points and five rebounds. Cici Childers had five points, five rebounds and five steals.
Walton (4-10) will host Blessed Trinity on Friday.
