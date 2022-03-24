Carson Kerce hit a three-run home run, while Dawson Campbell pitched a complete game and struck out six as Pope defeated Lassiter 9-1 in a Region 6AAAAAA matchup Wednesday.

Cody McGill and Jack Myers each had two hits, including a double and an RBI. Heath Owen was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Campbell added two hits.

Pope (13-6, 6-1), which has won five games in a row, will host Wheeler on Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wednesday

Hillgrove 9, Roswell 7: Lauren Render scored six goals to lift the Lady Hawks to a victory over the Lady Hornets.

Emily Bond had two goals and an assist, while Camie Townson added a goal and an assist.

Cybella Smith made five saves in net for Hillgrove (9-1), which will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday

Walker 4, Whitefield Academy 1: The Lady Wolverines swept the singles matches on the way to a victory over the Lady Wolfpack.

Anjali Kanuru won 7-5, 6-4, Grace Harwell needed three sets to win 0-6, 6-2, 10-8 and Ava Becker won 7-5, 6-0.

The team of Maya Patel and Jasmine Jokhai won 6-2, 7-5.

