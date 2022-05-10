Pope will make its seventh straight appearance in the final four after it went on the road and swept Evans in two straight on Monday.

The Greyhounds (29-7) beat the Knights 8-4 and 9-6. Pope will now host the winner of the Buford-Houston County series in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Dawson Campbell led the way in Game 1, pitching five innings to earn the victory and going 3-for-5 at the plate.

Kent Schmidt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Trey Kaiser had a double and an RBI, while Cody McGill, Jacky Myers and Cooper Orr all drove in a run.

McGill provided the big hit in Game 2 with a three-run home run. Kaiser and Nick Jones each finished with two hits, while Campbell and Heath Owen each added a hit and two RBIs.

Tyler Urowsky picked up the victory and Carson Kerce earned the save.

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday

Walton 3, North Gwinnett 0: The Lady Raiders will have their chance to defend their Class AAAAAAA state title after sweeping through their final four match.

Walton will face Alpharetta for the state title Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

The Lady Raiders will be trying to win their 22nd state championship, second straight and eighth in the last 10 years.

