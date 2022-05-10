Pope will make its seventh straight appearance in the final four after it went on the road and swept Evans in two straight on Monday.
The Greyhounds (29-7) beat the Knights 8-4 and 9-6. Pope will now host the winner of the Buford-Houston County series in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.
Dawson Campbell led the way in Game 1, pitching five innings to earn the victory and going 3-for-5 at the plate.
Kent Schmidt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Trey Kaiser had a double and an RBI, while Cody McGill, Jacky Myers and Cooper Orr all drove in a run.
McGill provided the big hit in Game 2 with a three-run home run. Kaiser and Nick Jones each finished with two hits, while Campbell and Heath Owen each added a hit and two RBIs.
Tyler Urowsky picked up the victory and Carson Kerce earned the save.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
Walton 3, North Gwinnett 0: The Lady Raiders will have their chance to defend their Class AAAAAAA state title after sweeping through their final four match.
Walton will face Alpharetta for the state title Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Raiders will be trying to win their 22nd state championship, second straight and eighth in the last 10 years.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.