Pope won two games on Saturday to emerge as the winners of the “Jim Luck” division of the Georgia Dugout Tournament.
The Greyhounds (5-1) defeated Cedartown 13-3 and North Paulding 8-3
In the first game Heath Owen was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. James Tibbs went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Kent Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two.
Riley Frost pitched four innings, gave up two hits and one run to earn the win.
In Game 2, Pope batted around in the third innings to grab a 7-1 lead.
Frost was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Fabian Guillen drove in two and Jack Butler pitched five innings, allowed two hits and one run to earn the win.
Pope will host Etowah on Tuesday.
Lassiter 8, North Cobb 4: Jackson Hall’s 3-run home run proved to be the difference as the Trojans won the non-region game.
Hall finished 2-for-3, Ben Norton Was 2-for-3 with a triple and Bradley Frye added a double.
Trey Griffin pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Lassiter (6-1) will host Hillgrove on Monday.
Hillgrove 7, McEachern 5: Jason Hayden and Zach Wieder were each 2-for-4 with an RBI to help the Hawks earn the non-region victory.
Cameron Powser had a two-run triple and Jake Hill earned the win with two innings of one-hit relief.
Grant Lester had two hits and drove in two for the Indians. Bryce Archie added two hits.
Hillgrove (4-1) will travel to Lassiter on Monday
Friday
Allatoona 5, Walton 4: Taylor Shultz went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in two to help lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.
Logan McGuire pitched five innings, allowed five hits and three runs while striking out eight to earn the win. Ethan Sutton got the last two outs to earn the save.
Pope 5, West Forsyth 2: Peyton Cariaco pitched six strong innings and struck out 11 to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
James Tibbs was 2-for-4 with a triple, Jackson Hvizdak was 2-for-3 and Quinn Kerce added a double.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 3, Hillgrove 2 (OT): Blake Buffington had two goals and Khaliel Frierson added the third as the Hoyas downed the Hawks in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Evan Buecker had an assist. Nick Bezerra and Aiden Rice each had three saves in goal.
Marietta 5, North Cobb 0: Kevin Ramos had three goals to lead the Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Akinni James had two goals and two assists. Mario Salazar added an assist.
Yayven Van Der Sar earned the shutout in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 2, Hillgrove 1: Abby Langston scored two goals to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Sophie Dishman had three saves in goal.
Harrison (3-2-2, 2-0) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
