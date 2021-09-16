Jadyn Laneaux and Emily Ricci each went 2-for-2 and stole a base to help lead Pope to a 6-2 victory over Sequoyah on Wednesday in a game shortened to five innings because of rain.
Kendall Frost had a hit, a sacrifice bunt and drove in two. Ellie Paley pitched four strong innings and gave up three hits to earn the win for Pope (17-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.