Will Kolker scored 20 points and dished out seven assists to help Pope to a 67-61 victory over No. 4 Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (3-0, 1-0 Region 7AAAAAA) had a one-point lead at the half, which they extended to as many as 12 in the fourth quarter.
Ross Shepherd finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Caden Jessop added 13 points.
Pope will face Heard County in the Woodstock Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Sprayberry 67, Harrison 57: The Yellow Jackets used a 27-9 run in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the season.
Saigon Kill led Sprayberry (1-3, 1-0 Region 6AAAAAA) with 28 points, which included four three pointers and going 12 of 12 from the line. As a team, the Jackets connected on 27 of 34 free throws for the game.
Josh O'Donohue had 15 points, and John Jenkins added 11 -- all in the fourth quarter.
Cam Johnson led Harrison with 20 points.
Sprayberry will return to action Saturday when it faces Whitefield Academy in the Paulding County Thanksgiving Tournament.
