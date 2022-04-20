Pope's boys tennis team swept Dacula 3-0 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday.
Ryan Grunert defeated Hoang Vu 6-0, 6-1. The doubles team of Ethan Swatski and Teo Johnson won 6-0, 6-1, as did the team of Paul East and Jason Ho.
The Greyhounds will host the winner of Effingham County and North Atlanta in the second round, which must be played by April 27.
Wheeler 3, Winder-Barrow 0: The Wildcats swept their way into the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Joe Thottungal won his singles match 6-2, 6-0. The team of Phillip Phanhthourath and Noah Sheikh won 6-0, 6-0, while George Dixon and Rohit Gogineni won 6-3, 6-1.
Wheeler will travel to Lakeside-DeKalb in the second round.
Kell 3, Habersham Central 0: The Longhorns rolled to a first-round win in the Region 6AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kell will either host Westlake or travel to Glynn Academy in the second round.
North Cobb 3, Colquitt County 0: The Warriors swept their way to victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
North Cobb will travel to either Cherokee or Norcross in a second-round match.
Brookwood 4, McEachern 0: The Indians dropped the opening-round match in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Buford 4, Lassiter 1: The Trojans fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Lassiter 3, Lanier 0: The Lady Trojans swept their way into Round 2 of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lassiter will travel to Statesboro in the second round.
Allatoona 4, Dacula 1: The Lady Buccaneers earned a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Allatoona will travel to North Atlanta in a second-round match.
Buford 3, Wheeler 2: The Lady Wildcats fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 5, Dunwoody 0: The Hoyas rolled into the state quarterfinals with the shutout victory.
Harrison will travel to Lambert on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Hillgrove 7, Milton 6 (OT): Lauren Render scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the Lady Hawks past the 14-time state champion Lady Eagles.
Render finished the night with two goals, as did Emily Bond and Camie Townson. Marleigh Belinfanti added the other goal.
Elizabeth Bond had an assist and Cybella Smith had four saves in goal.
Hillgrove (15-1) will travel to Starr’s Mill on Thursday.
Mount Paran Christian 12, Walker 11: Abby Hurd had four goals to lead the Lady Wolverines in the area championship match.
Finley Tabb had three goals and an assist. Maggie Gilbert had two goals, and Sophie Severino made 12 saves in net.
Walker (3-8) will travel to Columbus for the season finale Wednesday.
