The Pope boys earned their spot in the Class AAAAAA state basketball tournament Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Northview at Chattahoochee High School.
Ross Shepherd led the way with 20 points, Will Kolker finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, Cam Bleshoy had eight points and seven rebounds, and Caden Jessop added nine points.
The Greyhounds will play winner of North Atlanta and Cambridge on Friday.
Region Basketball scores
Tuesday
Boys
Region 2AAAAAAA
Westlake 58, Campbell 56
Pebblebrook 59, Newnan 48
Region 3AAAAAAA
Hillgrove 62, North Paulding 50
Region 6AAAAAA
Harrison 66, Osborne 56
Sprayberry 65, Dalton 60
Girls
Tuesday
Region 4AAAAAAA
Etowah 45, Walton 37
Monday
Region 2AAAAAAA
Newnan 51, Wheeler 36
Region 6AAAAAA
Creekview 42, Osborne 23
South Cobb 64, Dalton 51
River Ridge 60, Allatoona 38
BOYS SOCCER
Allatoona 6, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Richie Herrera and Dylan Bapst each scored two goals to help the Buccaneers win the non-region match.
Jude Kelley and Alex Stanford each added a goal.
Allatoona will travel to Lassiter on Friday.
Lassiter 3, North Atlanta 0: Three different players scored for the Trojans in their season-opening victory.
Felix Nichols got a first-half goal off a corner kick from Harry Eustace. Vedad Kovac added a goal in the second half on a penalty kick, and Yared Awoke scored with 4 seconds left in the game.
Cole Higgins assisted Awoke's goal.
Lassiter (1-0) will host Allatoona on Friday.
Walton 2, North Cobb 0: Jose Gayola scored on an assist Dylan Bailey in the first half for Walton while Liam Carroll added another in the second half on an assist by Trey Hill.
Walton goalkeeper Blake Heuel recorded most of his seven saves in the second half after Walton took a two-goal lead.
Walton (1-0) will play at Starr's Mill on Friday.
Hillgrove 8, South Cobb 2: Felipe Ferreira scored two goals to help lead the Hawks to a non-region victory.
Zamal Mallebranche had a goal and two assists, Chris Amaya and Josh Najjar each had a goal and an assist. Elijah Honore, Nick Giraldo and Quin Delamater each added a goal.
Hillgrove (1-0) will host Etowah on Friday.
Lithia Springs 4, Whitefield Academy 1: Jason Dinschel's goal was not enough as the Wolfpack fell in the non-region match.
Whitefield (0-2) will travel to Walker on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 7, Lithia Springs 0: A’liyah Warrick and Danielle Trovato each had two goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a season-opening victory.
Kyla McCurdy finished with a goal and two assists, Lindsey Fry had a goal and an assist, Kat Kelley scored a goal and Trovato added two assists.
Whitefield (1-0) will travel to Holy Innocents on Tuesday.
Lassiter 1, Harrison 1: Harrison scored in the first five minutes of the game before Lassiter answered 15 minutes later.
Abby Langston scored for Harrison and was assisted by Ashley Shipman.
Carissa Robinson scored from inside the box for Lassiter on an assist by Maddy Higgins.
Trinity Veras made two late saves for the Lady Trojans to keep it tied.
Lassiter will host Allatoona on Friday while Harrison travels to Northview.
Campbell 3, North Cobb 2 (PK): McKenzi McDade-Hill made the key save during penalty kicks to help the Lady Spartans secure a non-region victory.
Asia Dabney and Savannah Obert each scored goals for Campbell.
The Lady Spartans (1-0) will host Alpharetta on Friday.
