Cameron Baldwin made two free throws with 1.4 seconds to lift Allatoona to a 61-59 victory over Osborne in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA tournament at Wheeler on Monday.
The win moves the Buccaneers (15-9) into Wednesday’s second round where they will face Pope at 7:30 p.m.
Trailing 57-56 in the waning moments, Baldwin, who led Allatoona with 14 points, made a 3-pointer with the lead.
The Cardinals’ Christian Carroll tied the game at 59-59 with a pair of free throws to set up Baldwin’s trip to the foul line.
Isaiah Logan scored 13, Marshall Willingham scored 12, and Kevin Taylor added 11 for the Bucs.
Jamier Chapman led Osborne (8-14) with 14 points,, Zocko Littleton and Carroll each had 13 points and Klairus Amir added 11.
Pope 72, Lassiter 40: Will Kolker had 20 points and seven assists to lead the Greyhounds to a win in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Cam Bleshoy finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Zach Marinko had 10 points, Trey Kaiser had eight points and Jack Dempsey added seven points and 12 rebounds.
Bradley Frye led Lassiter with 12 points.
Pope (15-10) will face Allatoona on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sprayberry 57, Kennesaw Mountain 48: Jelani Harmon scored 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a victory in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Sprayberry (9-14) advanced to take on South Cobb on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets led 26-19 at the half and built the lead to as many as 15 points in the second half.
Josh O’Donoghue also had 13 points for the Jackets
Jordan James led Kennesaw Mountain (8-14) with 29 points, and Hayden Hall had 11.
Whitefield Academy 74, Our Lady of Mercy 60: R.J. Simmons had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a victory in the opening round of the Region 2A-Private tournament on Monday.
Whitefield (7-11) advanced to face Greenforest Christian at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Eagles Landing Christian Academy.
Myles Redding finished with 17 points, Ethan Garrett had 13 and Deuce Miller added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
BASEBALL
Weber 5, Whitefield Academy 3: Cole Long and Harris Wight each had a hit and an RBI, but the Wolfpack dropped their season opener.
Rielly Cullen pitched 2⅓ innings, allowed one hit and struck out three.
Whitefield (0-1) will face Walker at Lakepoint Sports Complex on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.