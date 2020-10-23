Pope swept South Paulding on Thursday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs and advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.
The Lady Greyhounds (26-6), who won the doubleheader 6-5 and 6-0, will host Effingham County (21-6) in a doubleheader Tuesday, with a third game Wednesday, if necessary.
Quarterfinal-round games will take place at campus sites this fall, as opposed to the final eight teams of each classification traveling to Columbus. Only the final four teams will be in Columbus.
With Game 1 tied 5-all heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, Emily Ricci started with a single and then stole second. Jadyn Laneaux singled to put runners at first and third with no outs, and Abby Rocco put down a squeeze bunt to score Ricci for the winning run.
Bailey Chapin led Pope in Game 1 with two home runs and three RBIs. She got the second of her home runs in the sixth to pull the Lady Greyhounds within a run at 5-4.
A single and a stolen base by Katie Ward got Chapin into scoring position, and an RBI groundout by Kailey Martin tied the game at 5-all.
Hallie Adams picked up the win, throwing 4 2/3 innings of two-hit relief.
Kendall Frost shut down South Paulding in Game 2, pitching six innings of four-hit shutout ball while striking out eight.
Pope had 15 hits in the nightcap, led by Kate East’s 4-for-4 effort. Peyton McCormack was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Wells finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rocco went 2-for-4 and Ward added an RBI.
Lassiter 5-7, Alexander 2-3: The Lady Trojans swept their way into the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Lassiter (15-8) will travel to Lee County (21-12) to begin their best-of-three series Tuesday.
