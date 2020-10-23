Pope swept South Paulding on Thursday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs to advance to the elite eight for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.
The Lady Greyhounds won the doubleheader 6-5 and 6-0. They will host Effingham County (21-6) in a doubleheader on Tuesday, with a third game on Wednesday if necessary.
With the game tied 5-5 heading to the bottom of the seventh, Emily Ricci started Pope’s half inning with a single and then a steal of second. Jadyn Laneaux singled to put runners at first and third with no outs and Abby Rocco put down a squeeze bunt to score Ricci for the winning run.
Bailey Chapin paced Pope (26-6) in Game 1 with two home runs and three RBIs. She got the second of her home runs in the sixth to pull the Lady Greyhounds within a run at 5-4.
A single and a stolen base by Katie Ward got her into scoring position and an RBI groundout by Kailey Martin tied the game 5-5.
Hallie Adams picked up the win throwing 4⅔ innings of two-hit relief.
Kendall Frost shut down South Paulding in Game 2 pitching six innings of four-hit shutout ball while striking out eight.
Pope had 15 hits in the nightcap, led by Kate East’s 4-for-4 effort. Peyton McCormack was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Kaitlyn Wells finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rocco went 2-for-4 and Ward added an RBI.
Lassiter 5-7, Alexander 2-3: The Lady Trojans swept their way into the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Lassiter (15-8) will travel to Lee County (21-12) to begin their best-of-three series on Tuesday.
