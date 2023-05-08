Pope swept its way past Tift County to win its Class AAAAAA state quarterfinal series on Friday.
The Greyhounds won Game 1 10-2 and Game 2 5-1 to advance to the state semifinals for the eighth straight season.
Pope (29-9) will host River Ridge beginning with a doubleheader on Friday. A third game will be Satruday if necessary.
The Greyhounds broke out the bats in Game 1. Carson Kerce homered and tripled, Cooper Orr doubled twice with an RBI, and Jesse Walter went 4-for-4 with a run batted in. Tanner Morneau went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kent Schmidt doubled and drove in two and Logan Rapp doubled.
Dawson Jones pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out seven in the win.
In Game 2, Blythe Keisler pitched six strong innings and struck out six for the victory.
Orr homered, Schmidt was 2-for-2 with an RBI, John Stuetzer had two hits including a double and Eli Overstreet added two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI.
North Cobb Christian 4-6, Cook 2-3: The Eagles swept their series in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian (30-6) will host the winner of Appling County and Redan in the semifinals with a doubleheader beginning on Saturday.
In Game 1, Blake Dean pitched a complete game, scattered six hits and struck out 12.
Kade Gwaltney and Cooper Williams each doubled and drove in a run, while Matteson Go added two hits and an RBI.
In Game 2, Juan Vargas pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowed seven hits and struck out 11 to earn the victory.
Go was 4-for-5 with a double and drove in two and Asher Sabom had a hit and two RBIs. Williams had two hits with a double, Michael Mullinax had two hits, and Nick Stinson added a double.
Mount Paran Christian 2-2, Jeff Davis 0-0: Tate McKee and Luke Dotson each pitched strong games to help lead the Eagles to a doubleheader sweep in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Mount Paran Christian (30-4) will travel to Fellowship Christian for a semifinal matchup beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.
