Kami Young had 25 points as second-ranked Pebblebrook routed No. 1 Newton 80-59 in the Hardwood Showcase Classic at Mays High School on Saturday.
The Falcons used an 11-0 lead in the second quarter to take the lead and never looked back.
Jaiun Simon had a double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and added four assists.
Pebblebrook (15-2) will host Campbell on Tuesday.
Osborne 70, Sandy Creek 67: Zocko Littleton scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Cardinals to a win over the No. 1 team in Class AAA.
The victory keeps Osborne perfect on the year, as they improved to 14-0.
Christian Carroll also had 18 points in the win.
The Cardinals will face St. Francis in the MLK Peach Ball Classic at Mount Pisgah Christian School on Monday.
Wheeler 62, St. Ignatius (Ohio) 54: Isaiah Collier had 23 points and six rebounds to help lead the Wildcats to a victory in the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational in Dayton, Ohio
Klairus Amir had 10 points, Juvon Gamory nine, Kyle Burns eight and Arrinten Page added eight points and five rebounds.
Wheeler (11-3) is scheduled to play in the Kevin Durant MLK Classic on Monday.
McEachern 70, FSU High 63: Braden Sparks scored 25 points to lead the Indians to a victory over Florida State University High School in the MLK Hardwood Classic.
McEachern led 57-33 heading to the fourth quarter before a furious comeback made the score respectable. Sparks scored nine of his points in the final period.
Ace Bailey finished with 10 points and eight rebounds and Jayden McMillon added 10 points and five rebounds.
McEachern (10-5) will face Archer on Monday in the Okogie MLK Classic at Shiloh High School.
Walton 50, Alpharetta 38: Parker Mayo made five 3-pointers for his 15 points to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Mayo has now made 19 3-pointers over his last three games.
Luke Flynn finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
Walton (10-7) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
Kell 48, Peachtree Ridge 41: Peyton Marshall had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Longhorns to a win in the Georgia Interstate Hoops Classic at Cedar Shoals High School.
Parrish Johnson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jaylen Colon added nine points.
Kell (9-7) will travel to Allatoona on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 50, Furtah Prep 38: Al Wilson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
CJ Wallace made four 3s as part of his 14 points, Jack Hewitt had 14 and Sam Ayegunle added nine rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (10-5) will face South Gwinnett in The Dream Challenge at Campbell High School on Monday.
Friday
Harrison 77, North Cobb 65 (2OT): Avery Marshall scored 25 points including hitting a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime as the Hoyas earned the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Jordan Howe led Harrison (6-10) with 25 points and Zach Cepress added 10.
Pope 84, Kennesaw Mountain 59: Trey Kaiser had 26 points and Cam Bleshoy finished with 22 as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The win runs Pope’s winning streak to five games.
The Greyhounds (12-5, 5-3) will travel to Osborne on Tuesday.
Allatoona 68, Lassiter 41: Cayden Charles led four players in double figures with 14 and added six rebounds to help the Bucs earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Landen Pitts had 12 points, Blake McAlister had 11 and Cole Smith made three 3s as part of his 11 points. Devon Zajac added seven rebounds and eight assists.
Allatoona (9-7, 4-4) will host Kell on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 68, Darlington 65: The Eagles made 11 3-pointers and posted a big Region 7A victory in a matchup of two top 10 teams.
North Cobb Christian helped seal the win by going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Albert Wilson led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds. Josh Dixon finished with 16 points, Jake Hewitt had 14 and CJ Wallace added 12 points and five assists.
Walker 80, Mount Paran Christian 48: Ricky McKenzie had 28 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Wolverines to a Region 7A victory over their archrivals.
CJ Brown had 22 points and eight rebounds, Noah Pederson scored nine points and DJ Dennis added eight.
Walker (12-3, 3-0) will face Riverwood at Holy Innocents on Monday.
Mount Bethel Christian 74, Weber 64: Jackson Bell had 23 points and James White finished with 21 as the Eagles earned a Region 6A victory.
Drew Mickler had 12 points on four 3-pointers, Zach Rodene had seven points and Mitch Ross added seven points and five rebounds.
Cumberland Christian 59, Newton 48: Jelani Hamilton had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Patriots over the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA.
Elijah Wiseman had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, Aaron Brooks finished with 12 points and Christian Bacon added nine points and nine assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Woodstock 52, Hillgrove 51: Lauren Render had 18 points and 12 rebounds, but the Lady Hawks fell to the defending state runners-up.
Amaya Harris finished with nine points, Elena Harden had six and Aryelle King added three points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Hillgrove (10-6) will travel to Marietta on Tuesday.
Friday
Marietta 59, Walton 51: Chloe Sterling scored 25 points and the Lady Blue Devils held off a Lady Raiders fourth-quarter rally to post a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Walton, behind Lexy Harris’ 30 points and 17 rebounds, trailed by 13 heading to the fourth quarter and got as close as six before Marietta put the game away.
Kayla Day had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Blue Devils. Loren Nelson finished with seven points and Makaya Harris finished with six points and six rebounds.
Liz Williams added six points for the Lady Raiders.
Marietta (7-9, 2-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday, while Walton (5-12, 0-2) will travel to North Cobb.
Campbell 69, East Coweta 59: Nia Bozeman led three players in double figures with 17 points and five rebounds to help lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tai Harvey finished with 13 points, while Laila Battle had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals. Jaida Fitzgerald had nine points and nine boards, and Cheyenne Clark added eight points.
Campbell (12-6, 2-0) will travel to Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
Hillgrove 55, North Paulding 47: Lauren Render had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Aryelle King had 10 points, Amaya Harris eight, Amorie Strachan five, and Yolanda Floyd added five rebounds.
Mount Paran Christian 70, Christian Heritage 11: Jessica Fields had 20 points to help lead the Lady Eagles to a lopsided Region 7A victory.
Jacalyn Myrthis had 11 points, Kitali Youmans finished with nine and Kaylynn Kirklen added eight.
Pope 64, Kennesaw Mountain 11: Katie Ward had 23 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Pope (7-9, 4-4) will travel to Osborne on Tuesday.
Darlington 53, North Cobb Christian 50: Lauren Towns had 19 points and Brooke Moore added 18, but the Lady Eagles fell short in the Region 7A road game.
Gaby LoPresti finished with eight points.
North Cobb Christian (7-7, 0-1) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
Allatoona 46, Lassiter 45: Malia Loadwick had eight points to lead the Lady Trojans, but they fell in the Region 6AAAAAA game.
Kate Squires pulled down 10 rebounds.
Lassiter (7-6, 5-3) will travel to South Cobb on Tuesday.
