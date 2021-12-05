Kami Young scored 21 points to lead Pebblebrook to a 64-47 victory over Milton on Saturday in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler High School.
Jaiun Simon finished with 17 points and Jordan Brown added 16.
The Falcons (5-1) will face James Clemens (Ala.) on Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.
North Cobb Christian 79, Furtah Prep 67: Albert Wilson had 28 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Josh Dixon finished with 20 points, Tremain Davis had 15 points and eight assists, Jack Hewitt had nine points and CJ Wallace added five points and six assists.
North Cobb Christian (4-1) will host Cumberland Christian on Friday.
Friday
Wheeler 61, Allatoona 41: Isaiah Collier had 16 points and Arrinten Page added 13 to help the Wildcats earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jalani Reynolds finished with 10 points, and the trio did enough to offset the Buccaneers’ Cayden Charles, who finished with a game-high 31.
Wheeler (3-3) will travel to Pope on Tuesday.
Walker 67, Lassiter 54: CJ Brown had 29 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolverines past their Class AAAAAAA Cobb County rival.
Ricky McKenzie had 16 points and six rebounds, DJ Dennis finished with 13 points and five rebounds and Noah Pederson added nine points and six rebounds.
Walker (4-3) will host Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Osborne 62, Kell 53: Aaron Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds but the Longhorns dropped a Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Dylan Cambridge finished with 13 points and Peyton Marshall added 11 points, 11 boards and five blocks.
Kell (1-3) will host Pope on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Paran Christian 49, Archer 38: Kara Dunn had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles past the No. 3 team in Class AAAAAAA.
Jacalyn Myrthil finished with 13 points and five rebounds, Jessica Fields had six points and 14 boards and Kay Kirklen added six points and five rebounds.
Mount Paran Christian (5-2) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 66, Alexander 31: Kania Seymour finished with 12 points, six steals and four rebounds to help lead the Lady Falcons to a non-region victory.
Iryana Muckle and Janice Waldron each added nine points.
Pebblebrook (3-0) will travel to New Manchester on Tuesday.
Friday
Kell 70, Osborne 33: Jada Green had 19 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jada Peterson finished with 16 points, Amaya Moss had 13 points, seven rebounds and six steals, Crystal Henderson had 10 points and six assists and Aiya Dudley added nine points.
Kell (6-0) will host Pope on Friday.
Pope 78, South Cobb 57: Caroline Heintzelman had 21 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cetta Gatto had 12 points, Laila Nixon 11, and Emily Ryan and Olivia O'Connor added nine apiece.
Pope (2-3) will host Wheeler on Tuesday.
Lassiter 48, Walker 32: Kate Squires had 10 points to help the Lady Trojans win their third straight game.
Ten of 11 players scored.
Lassiter (3-3) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Holy Innocence 73, Hillgrove 37: Caylie Long and Yolanda Floyd each had 10 points but the Lady Hawks dropped the non-region contest.
Charlese Porter finished with four points and seven rebounds.
Hillgrove (5-1) will host McEachern on Tuesday.
Thursday
Roswell 51, Walton 49: Lexy Harris had 24 points, including making 10 of 13 free throws, but the Lady Raiders dropped the non-region game.
Lauren Tiffin made three 3s and finished with 13 points,
Walton (2-4) will host Wesleyan on Tuesday.
