Jaiun Simon had 27 points and TJ Holmes finished with 18 as Pebblebrook routed Habersham Central 116-46 on Wednesday.
The Falcons had 11 players score in their tuneup for next week’s Region 2AAAAAAA tournament.
Nyle Hilmon finished with 11 points, while Caleb Thomas and Xavier Bell each had 10.
Pebblebrook (22-2) will close the regular season with a game against Cumberland Christian on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday
North Cobb Christian 6, Weber 0: Bella Stephens had two goals and two assists to help the Lady Eagles to a 6-0 victory.
Chloe Clark had two goals, while Maddie Borth had a goal and an assist. Lizzie Chladek added a goal and Anna Marino finished with an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Lassiter 19, Marietta 2: Audrey Wisdom had five goals and three assists to lead the Lady Trojans to a victory over the Lady Blue Devils.
Lace Scherholz had four goals and an assist, Ava Menna finished with three goals and Ella Greyard added two.
Emily White had two saves in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Allatoona 4, Harrison 1: Riley Magee needed three sets to post a key victory in the Lady Buccaneers’ season-opening victory over the Lady Hoyas.
Magee won 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, while Sara Sanabia won her singles match 6-1, 6-2. In doubles play, the teams of Gabby Penge and Izzy Penge (6-0, 6-2), and Natassia Mason and Grace Lee (6-4, 7-5) won their matchups.
Allatoona will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
Tuesday
North Cobb 3, Campbell 2: The Lady Warriors knocked off their county rivals on the strength of their singles players.
Mana Fawcett won 6-0, 6-0 and was followed by victories from Jordy Zignego (6-1, 6-2) and Amelia McCarthy (6-0, 6-2).
